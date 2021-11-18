Treasury places M Bond for 15,000 million pesos

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) performed the placement of a M Bond for 15,000 million pesos.

The Treasury said that this new reference will expire in March 2025 and will pay a coupon of 5 percent.

“It will offer investors a return of 7.18%, 10 basis points below the maximum rate of return offered in the auction,” he said.

Both national and foreign investors participated in the operation, with a total demand of 20,188 million pesos, which is equivalent to 1.3 times the amount placed.

The Treasury said that the issuance complements the government’s primary placements program, which are carried out weekly through the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which complies with the debt ceiling that was approved for this 2021.

“The placement of the M Bond was carried out under favorable conditions for the Government of Mexico, despite the volatility that you lost in international financial markets and an environment of normalization of monetary policy in Mexico and in the world,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance added that the conditions reached in the transaction reflect the confidence of national and foreign investors in the macroeconomic fundamentals of our country.

The placement comes at the time that the country received the Bonds & Loans “Liability Management Deal of the Year” award for “innovation in the refinancing operation carried out in November 2020 in dollars, the largest in the history of Mexico. for foreign currency bonds “.

“Since 2019, we have carried out 19 refinancing operations, five in international markets and 14 locally. With these, we have lowered the financial cost of the debt by 46.1 billion pesos and the debt / GDP ratio remains stable,” he said. Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance, on social networks.

With information from Belén Saldívar.