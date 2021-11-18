trainer reveals key exercise to maintain your figure

Jennifer Lopez has one of the best physiques in the show and one of her trainers revealed what the exercise is to maintain her figure. Photo: Getty Images / AFP.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is recognized as one of the singers and actresses with one of the most enviable bodies in the entertainment industry.

The also businesswoman follows a rigorous diet and exercise regimen to maintain a firm and curvy body.

David kirsch, one of his coaches, revealed in an interview for the magazine Vogue that the good physical results of the American singer are based on diet and a well-structured training routine. However, he also detailed that there’s a key exercise that keeps her contoured.

“Jennifer and I do a lot of ‘platypus walks’ in an open posture. These are also known as sumo squats, ”he said. “They are very good for the inside of the legs and for the butt.”

Deadlifts and one-legged boxing are also key; Furthermore, Kirsch always incorporates elements of Pilates into a training session.

Kirsh, with 35 years in the industry, also commented that “Jennifer is very meticulous about her diet, her hours of sleep. and in general with almost everything in his life”.

“It is not just a physical issue, it is about transforming every aspect of your life,” he says.

The coach acknowledged that Lopez’s workouts are fast, he concentrates a lot, has a lot of energy and ensures that the star simply becomes “more beautiful” as he grows.

A session with Kirsch involves certain exercises that are already part of his personal brand, such as “platypus walks”, sumo kicks (as well as side kicks) and squats with hands behind the head.

However, the coach reiterated that everyone’s body is different and several factors, including lifestyle, stress, diet, and even the people we surround ourselves with, come into play when it comes to regimens and drugs. results.