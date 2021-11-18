Toyota Corolla Cross in Mexico, price and characteristics of the new SUV

The Corolla has established itself as the best-selling car in the world by knowing how to adapt to market conditions throughout its more than 50 years of history. The Toyota corolla cross is part of that strategy: a compact that mutates into an SUV to please a market that increasingly looks at trucks with better eyes. Here we tell you what are its characteristics and prices for Mexico.

On video

The Toyota corolla cross It is 4.46 meters long and will be positioned below the RAV4. As you can guess from its name, the Corolla Cross shares a lot with the compact we all already know. From the design we will find a shared genetics, both for the design of the LED headlights and skulls, and for the large trapezoidal grille.

The cabin is identical to that of the Corolla, with a horizontally designed dash, 8 “tablet-style screen, and minimalist styling. equipment, the only version available in Mexico —Called LE— includes leather upholstery, automatic climate control, smart key, bi-LED headlights with automatic ignition, nine airbags, electronic stability control and tire pressure.

One of the important aspects to highlight is that it includes driving assistance Advanced Toyota Safety Sense suite: Forward Collision Alert with Autonomous Emergency Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Automatic High Beam Assist.

The Corolla Cross comes to Mexico under a single mechanical option: a 168-hp, 148-lb-ft 2.0-liter engine, associated with a CVT automatic transmission. In other markets a hybrid variant is available that, for the moment, is out of the options in our country, although the brand is already evaluating it.

The Toyota corolla cross It will be available in dealerships of the brand in the course of December. Unlike other countries, Mexico will receive it directly from Toyota’s new factory in Alabama, United States. Its price is 469,900 pesos and competes against Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos and SEAT Ateca.

Toyota Corolla Cross: Price in Mexico