Tom Holland is the soul of Marvel Studios

Actor Tom Holland with his portrayal of Spider-Man has become one of the stars of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel studios he was left without some of his best heroes. Since we will not see again Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), although she had her own farewell movie in 2021. Still, other characters should gain more importance such as Spider-man from Tom holland, Captain Marvel from Brie larson or Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch.

For the director Joe russo who has commissioned a lot of movies from Marvel studios What Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Tom holland should become the natural replacement for Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Holland is taking on the role Robert Downey once held for Marvel Studios. Since he is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the Marvel universe. He has a vulnerability and a wit, and an immense sympathy that sounds a lot like Peter Parker from the comics. “

Kevin Feige, boss Marvel studios, you should also consider that this character is fundamental, since after Avengers: Endgame he is the only one who has had 2 movies as they are Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Soon he will release his new movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17, 2021. This time Peter parker (Tom Holland) He will have to face an unprecedented situation, since his identity has been revealed and he also has problems with the law. Luckily you will have the help of Doctor Strange although he will have to face a lot of classic enemies that we have seen in other installments.

