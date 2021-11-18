Today’s Free Fire Codes November 17, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire, the most popular battle royale among users who play on iOS and Android devices, offers, like every day, a good handful of free reward codes. With them we can expand our inventory with new objects and elevate the experience with the title of Garena. The developer has already released all Free Fire codes for today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America, the United States and the rest of the world. It is important to redeem them as soon as possible, since the codes are usually valid only for 24 hours.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Nov 17, 2021

7EDTPY4QGK24

CY7KG742AUU2

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account. Free Fire is free in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android devices. PC gamers can download it for free by following this simple procedure.

Source | PrepareExams