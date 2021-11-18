Time creates a list of the 100 best inventions of 2021

TIME made a list highlighting the 100 inventions that they believe are making the world a better one.

This list ranges from emotional support robots to artificial intelligence technology used for movie dubbing.

Learn about some of the inventions that made the prestigious Time list.

Technology is found all around us, with more and more innovative inventions popping up to make our lives easier.

Like every year, TIME made a list highlighting the inventions that, in its opinion, are making the world a better one.

To put together such a list, the outlet solicited online nominations in a variety of categories from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world. They then evaluated each contestant on a number of key factors including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition, and impact.

From emotional support robots to artificial intelligence technology for dubbing and other advances in medicine and sustainable mobility, these are just some of the best inventions according to the medium.

TrueSync

In the field of artificial intelligence (AI), one of the notable inventions was TrueSync from Flawless IA, a tool that allows any film to have the perfect dubbing.

The process of dubbing a movie into a foreign language hasn’t changed much in the last century. When a movie is dubbed, the dialogue is often changed to suit the movements of the actor’s mouth; however, this process does not always fit and even alter the true intentions behind the interpretation and script of a movie.

To fix this, startup Flawless IA, co-founded by former film director Scott Mann, created TrueSync software that can accurately recreate lip-syncing in dubbing without altering the actors’ performance.

The tool studies how actors move their mouths and exchange movements according to the dubbed words in different languages, making it appear that Tom Hanks can speak Japanese or that Jack Nicholson is fluent in French.

The end result, according to Mann: “We are going to enjoy and experience foreign content in a way that we have never been able to before.”

Nike GO FlyEase

Nike

If there is one action that we all take for granted, it is putting on our shoes; however, the reality is that for many people this can be an extremely difficult task.

With the aim of making it easier for people with disabilities to put on and take off their shoes more easily, Nike created the GO FlyEase, a “hands-free” tennis shoe.

The GO FlyEase feature a hinge that allows it to fold and open, while a tension band for the midsole – made from surgical tubes – snaps it back into place.

The shoe could help people with a wide range of conditions, from flexibility problems and arthritis to visual impairments.

Robin the robot

Expper Technologies

The concept of robots focused on personal care or for use in the health sector is relatively new. In fact, this year Hanson Robotics introduced Grace, a humanoid robot designed to interact with the elderly and people isolated by the pandemic.

However, Expper Technologies created a cheerful robot designed for the well-being of the little ones. Robin’s goal is to serve as emotional support to hospitalized children and to help them recover from any stress or anxiety they may feel.

The robot uses an algorithm to perform a real-time analysis of children’s emotions and interact with them appropriately. It can even explain medical procedures in a simple way.

“The goal was to create a technology that is not just a device, but a partner and friend,” Karen Khachikyan, the creator of Robin, told Time.

The robot is currently used in 12 facilities around the world and will be deployed in another 100 in the United States over the next 12 months.

Einride

One of the great problems we face as a species is the effects of climate change, derived in part from the increase in carbon emissions. In fact, diesel-powered freight trucks account for about 7% of the world’s total emissions.

While a number of world leaders and manufacturers have begun making commitments to phase out such vehicles by 2040 and make way for more electric models, it may not be enough to curb this pollution.

That’s why Sweden-based Einride designed a new type of freight vehicle: a fully electric, autonomous truck that can carry up to 16,000 kilos of goods, promising to reduce carbon emissions by more than 90% compared to a conventional cargo truck.

Einride trucks do not have seats or a steering wheel; they are self-driving through a cloud-based remote monitoring system that allows human operators to take control if necessary.

Vaccines against Covid-19

It is undeniable that, if we are being able to resume life as we knew it before the Covid-19 pandemic, it is thanks to vaccines designed in record time to combat the disease.

Typically, a vaccine takes several years to develop, but they could be used in diverse populations worldwide in less than a year. That’s why it’s no surprise that this invention made the Time list.

Vaccines use different technologies and all have low rates of severe Covid-19, as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

It is still uncertain how many lives vaccines have saved globally; however, researchers estimate that they prevented 140,000 deaths in the United States alone (the country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world) in the first five months of its implementation.

If you want to know what other inventions made the Time list, you can see it by clicking here.

