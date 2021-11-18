Tijuana native performs stunt double for Nicolas Cage – El Sol de Tijuana

After working for a few months in the Cayman Islands for the productions of Blue Iguana, Retirement Plan, The Baker, Tijuana stuntman Damián Vázquez signs an exclusive contract to be stuntman for the American actor, director and producer winner of the Oscar, Golden Globes and SAG awards. , Nicolas Cage.

“Being the double risk of any actor who has been awarded with the Oscar is the highest aspiration to which one can reach in front of the camera, he represents the best in talent, proven by the Academy, one for his part represents the same level in skills, I worked hard in the last years for this opportunity, I did not waste it “, Vázquez explained.

To obtain this contract, Damián “The Cobra” Vázquez surprised the casting team, producers, director and Nicolas Cage himself by developing some action scenes showing an extraordinary performance, the result of a sports regime of more than 20 years of work.

Double risk is a martial artist with 20 years of experience and trained in renowned local gyms such as Reyes Gym, Entram Vale Todo and Sánchez Karate, has several certifications in the use of different types of firearms and blades, has a career of military training as part of the International Group of Tactical Operators in the position of non-commissioned officer of the Infantry, that led him to train in high-impact military courses in private initiative, he holds the rank of former lieutenant of the Mexican Navy Secretariat; in addition to other trainings in Baja California, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.

Life takes him to the world of cinema and within his repertoire he recorded for three productions: “How I got here”, “Zeized” and “Hard way heroes”, standing out as a stunt double leading him to obtain the merit of currently recording for Hollywood This branch of acting and its functions require excellence and quality in a quite reduced sphere of cinema, making its way into being one of the few Mexicans stunt double despite the difficulties that this requires in the film industry.

“By universal right, some of us from Tijuana made history in 2021, life itself becomes surreal, you work so hard, you keep a low profile focused on not making too much noise so they don’t see you and bang! you are next to Nicolas Cage and he is grateful for the work you do in action, happy with the energy projected. For the production in general they were very happy to bring a Mexican to do that job, it seemed extraordinary to them, they had not met a Mexican who dubbed Nicolas Cage, I was the first, I gave my best until the last moment “, concluded the Tijuana native.

On September 10, a mural by Damián “The Cobra” Vázquez was shown in the Libertad neighborhood, captured by Maik Jiménez and Alfredo Marín, which is made up of unique elements of a professional stuntman in the naturalness of an action scene.