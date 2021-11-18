thriller with Denzel Washington tops box office despite simultaneous premiere on HBO Max

The great effect of Warner announcing that he was going to release all his 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max raised certain doubts, would there still be people who would approach his closest theater? The case of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is too particular, but now ‘Small details’ shows that perhaps the bet of the study was the best in the current circumstances.

It is true that ‘Small details’ has had to settle for an income of 4.8 million dollars in its first weekend, but that figure is enough to achieve number 1 as to be one of the best launches since the coronavirus pandemic changed the rules of the game.

Only three other titles have managed to surpass the million dollars in the last weekend of January. The second position has gone to the hands of ‘The Croods: A new era’ with 1.8 million, the third for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ with 1.3 million dollars, followed by ‘The Marksman’, number 1 of last week, with the same number.

No other novelty has managed to sneak into the Top 10, since most likely many have preferred to stay at home to watch ‘Bajocero’, Netflix’s number 1 film worldwide this week, reaching that position up to 55 countries, including the United States.

For the moment no data from the Spanish box office, but ‘The Croods: A New Era ranked No. 1 on both Friday and Saturday. The previous weekend already led the collection in our country with income slightly higher than 100,000 euros.