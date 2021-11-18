Those selected from Cruz Azul return to La Noria in time for the playoff

The start of the playoffs for Cruz Azul is just around the corner. Next Sunday, November 21, from 7:15 p.m., the Machine will jump to the Azteca stadium field and He will face the Rayados de Monterrey looking for a place in the quarterfinals and continue advancing in the Liguilla.

Juan Reynoso has a tough challenge ahead, and it is that the cement coach has prepared the reclassification of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX with eight casualties on the staff. All of them were summoned by their respective teams to dispute the November FIFA date.

Yoshimar Yotún (Peru), Bryan Angulo (Ecuador), Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) and Juan Escobar (Paraguay) participated in the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. At the same time, Luis Romo, Julio Domínguez, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda went with El Tri to play in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf.

The four selected from Mexico are already in the CDMX and will report in the afternoon in La Noria to start preparing the repechage as soon as possible. On the other hand, the South Americans will arrive in the country during the afternoon and it is expected that they will return to training with Cruz Azul on Thursday morning.

The good news is that everyone will have between three and four practices with their teammates to finish setting up the playoffs. Unlike other selection windows, this time the Machine will have its players on time.