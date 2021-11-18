this smartphone falls below 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone comes with everything you need and a spectacular price.

You don’t have to pay too much to buy a good smartphone. The LITTLE M3 Pro 5G is at your fingertips by less than 200 euros on Amazon. Of course, we are talking about its global version, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

We all want a good smartphone for less than 200 euros. A device that offers a pleasant experience and that has the longest possible life expectancy. It’s not always easy to find one, but this LITTLE one is an excellent candidate.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

The first thing that will catch your attention is the design of this POCO. It is differential, no one will have a smartphone like this. Its rear, available in various colors, is crowned with a black module that suits it really well. Your screen, with IPS technology, reaches the 6.5 inch and has Full HD + resolution.

Under its chassis is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a processor that does a good job and with which you will not have problems for basic tasks. As we have pointed out at the beginning of this post, the model on sale comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5 “IPS screen and Full HD + resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

We ran into 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensor, a macro sensor 2 megapixel camera and a repeating camera with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the little hole on its front, an 8 megapixel camera.

His battery, on the other hand, reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh. You will have energy for the whole day and if you need extra battery power, you can charge it at 18W. In addition to 5G, it has NFC technology, which will allow you to pay without taking your wallet out of your pocket.

As you have seen, this is a smartphone that lacks nothing. Xiaomi’s smartphone offers a good experience for very little, you will not have problems to enjoy all the applications that you use in your day to day. Also, you will immerse yourself in the new 5G connectivity and all its speed.

