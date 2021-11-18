this precious Xiaomi collapses

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6GB + 128GB has a discount of 80 euros at El Corte Inglés.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite It stands out as one of the most beautiful mobiles that Xiaomi has launched in 2021, especially for its thinness and lightness. In addition, at this time they also stand out for having a discount of 80 euros in The English Court. That’s right, you can buy the 6GB + 128GB version for 269.90 euros in the store, both in black and blue.

The importance of the El Corte Inglés offer is more evident if we compare its price with the one that the Mi 11 Lite has in other stores. For example, the black version is in Amazon by 309 euros, Meanwhile in PcComponents just go down to 325 euros. In short, that of El Corte Inglés is the best opportunity to get a beautiful smartphone that has 90 Hz display, fast charging of 33W and that soon will update to Android 12.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with a discount at El Corte Inglés

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out among the huge multitude of smartphones launched in 2021 for being one of the thinnest and lightest. Its thickness is 682 millimeters and its weight of just 157 grams, so this is an extremely comfortable terminal, you will hardly notice that you have it in your hands. Besides, his build quality is good, with a glass back that has a glossy finish. In addition, it also stands out for being available in striking blue and orange tones.

In front he mounts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. As we saw in the analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, it is a very good quality screen, with good sharpness, color reproduction and that fluidity provided by the 90 Hz that you will appreciate instantly.

The processor of this 4G version is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip that allows everything to move freely in this Mi 11 Lite. The experience with the device is very positive, you will not miss more power at any time. We recall that the version on offer is the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot. Arrives with Android 11 with MIUI 12, being one of the Xiaomi that will update to Android 12.

The quality of the photographs taken with the Mi 11 Lite cameras is also very good, especially those taken with the 64 MP main lens. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro, with a 16 MP camera on the front.

We have already seen that this is a thin and light smartphone, so it is to be expected that it does not have one of the largest batteries on the market. Specifically, build a 4,250 mAh battery you have no problem getting to the end of the day without going through the charger. Thanks to the 33W fast charge, the entire charging process takes about an hour.

