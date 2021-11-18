this is the new cheapest electric car in Mexico, price and official launch

JAC has a new electric in Mexico: the E10X, a small hatchback that aims to replace the JAC E Sei 1, As we told you, it was the cheapest electric car that was marketed in Mexico, however, the JAC E10X arrives in the country with an even more affordable price.

The JAC E10X will be marketed in Mexico in two versions: E10X CHARGE and E10X. The first is focused on being a business fleet car as it eliminates the rear seats, while the second would be a vehicle for the final consumer.

JAC promises that the E10X has a range of up to 360 kilometers on a charge of its 30.2 kWh battery; Its power is received from an electric motor with traction on the front axle and produces 60 horsepower and 111 lb-ft of torque. To charge the battery, it also integrates a regenerative braking system.

Interior and security

Inside the E10X are synthetic leather seats and a 10.25 inch touch screen from which the infotainment system is controlled, however, it does not arrive with connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; the dash is 6.2 inch digital.





For passenger safety, the new JAC electric incorporates two airbags (the front ones), ABS brakes and disc brakes on both axles, as well as a tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and a reverse camera.

Price and availability

The JAC E10X arrives in Mexico as part of the celebration of the 15 years of the opening of the assembly plant in Hidalgo of Giant Motors Latin America, a Mexican company that is part of Grupo Carso and that works hand in hand with JAC in Mexico.





The prices of the two versions of the E10X are: 416,000 pesos for POSITION and 425,000 pesos for the version with rear seats. It will be available in four colors: green, red, white and blue.