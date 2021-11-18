This is how beautiful Angelina Jolie’s mother looked in her youth

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appeared on the Roman red carpet during the premiere of “Eternals” in the Italian capital 2 weeks ago. Reviewing the family made up of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: they have 6 children, 3 biological and 3 adopted. Particularly Shiloh – biological daughter – is the mixture of their DNA in all its splendor. He has inherited the beauty from his father and mother, being a perfect combination.

Last week many Twitter users discovered the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. “We must analyze and save the DNA of the jolie-pitt women !!! They are a bomb! ” Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The perfect combination ”exclaimed one user.

But not happy with the discovery of this perfect genetics, the users began to investigate and also found the mother of Angelina Jolie. The rest is not surprising, clearly the lineage of these women has been chosen for the gift of beauty. “And when you think that there is no more beautiful woman than Angelina Jolie, you discover the mother,” they said, accompanying a photograph of Jolie’s late mother.

The ex of Brad Pitt he lost his mother when he was 30 years old. He had already said about his death “When I look back at that moment, I can see how much his death changed me. It wasn’t sudden, but it changed a lot inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, gentle hug is like having someone rip off a protective blanket. “

Marcheline bertrand -his mother- died after battling 10 years with ovarian cancer. This precedent led Jolie to undergo a drastic decision. She had a preventive double mastectomy because she discovered that she had the faulty BRCA1 gene. This made them likely to develop breast and ovarian cancer. In colloquial language, what Jolie did was literally remove her mammary glands in the hope that these decisions would prolong her life.