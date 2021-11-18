This doctor affirms that in the future we will re-start the organ system

Daniel Kraft, BA in Biochemistry from Brown University, and PhD from Stanford and Harvard Universities. He will be one of the main speakers at the event “Celebrate Life: Science changes our life”. Where he will present data on the challenges of medicine and on how in the future we will treat aging by restarting our organ system

The future of the organ system and new technologies

Within the framework of this event that will be broadcast in different countries of Latin America, the Physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur and innovator. He is also the founder of Exponential Medicine and serves as president of the XPRIZE pandemic working group. An alliance of the public and private sector that is built around the power of convocation and collaboration to solve the most urgent global challenges of today).

He talked about the future of the health system and how to take advantage of and not fear the technologies that help improve medicine

Kraft, who has focused academic research on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. And he has more than 25 years of experience in clinical practice, biomedical research, and healthcare innovation. He warns that “the health system will not change” after the pandemic. But he emphasizes that more time and attention must be devoted to public health.

Given that one of the “reasons the pandemic spread so quickly is that we didn’t have good close contact tracing. There were not enough public health workers, people were not as educated in public health and at the time of the pandemic. Which moves exponentially, small improvements at the beginning can make a big difference locally and globally ”, he adds.

Regenerative medicine is a very interesting field. We like to think of the ability to treat illness or trauma, such as an accident or aging, using the ability to restart an organ system.

It can be the skin, the heart, the liver, or the kidneys, and regenerative medicine has great potential that is yet to be fully developed.

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

WHAT THE EXPERT SAYS ABOUT THIS:

We review some stem cells for many years, more than 50 years, to cure patients who have different types of cancer, but taking stem cells from a donor or the patient and returning them to restart the blood and the immune system.

More broadly now, we can begin to manipulate skin stem cells, turning the skin cell or a blood cell into a prototype where, under the right conditions, it could patch a heart or help treat a liver or , in some cases, build a new organ.

We must be very careful how we think about stem cells

We even published last month that we can bioengineer a pig to make the pig’s organ more human. We can transplant the kidney from the pig to a human and save his life, when there is no organ available for a normal transplant.

So yes, there is a lot of potential, but there is also a lot of hype in the stem cell world, and people say that stem cells will cure everything from Alzheimer’s to asthma. Therefore, we must be very careful how we think about stem cells and regenerative medicine in order to monitor clinical studies and safely advance in the field.

