They threaten Memo Ochoa’s wife: ‘If your husband does not leave, we will kill them’

Among those who continue with the homophobic scream in the stadiums, those who cling to blows and those who threaten players on social networks, Mexico seems to be “in the hole” in fan behavior. And since some do not understand that soccer is a game, Guillermo Ochoa’s family received death threats after the game against Canada.

While the performance of the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team was not the most fortunate to be an accomplice in the two goals of the defeat, sadly some “anonymous” took advantage of the moment to make it arrive insults and attacks on Ochoa’s wife, Karla Mora, who showed the received messages.

Threats to Ochoa and his wife

Through Instagram, the sentimental couple and mother of the three children of Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña revealed the harassment suffered in recent hours after the Tricolor game, since they warn him that “they will damage them” if the player does not leave the national team.

“Tell your p * ndejo not to play for the National Team anymore, if he doesn’t play kill you and rape you and your family”is one of the threats, to which Mora responded fairly.

“Hate does not lead to anything good. It is a sport, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We are all human beings and we can all make mistakes,” is part of the text of Ochoa’s wife.

Ochoa’s mistakes against Canada

Hero on many occasions for the Mexican National Team in the biggest stages such as the World Cups, unfortunately Memo Ochoa had a very bad game against the Canadians because he gave away the two goals that led to the second consecutive defeat of the team led by Tata Martino in the Qualifiers.

In the aggregate time of the first lap, Ochoa rejected a routine ball to the center, the defense was asleep and Cyle Larin took advantage of the 1-0. In addition, the goalkeeper did not dare to go out to cut a ball in the small area and the Canadian himself he finished off “in the beards” for 2-0.