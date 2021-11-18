They say that Ben Affleck needs space and that is why he has separated from Jennifer López

They say Ben Affleck needs space. They say Ben Affleck needs a break. They say the actor has parted ways with Jennifer Lopez and it seems that the distancing is serious. It seems that there are problems in paradise and they turn the tables on JLo, and just as she left Rod, it seems that now it is Ben who leaves Jennifer Lopez … they say Will be real?

The last we heard from the couple is that they had said goodbye between hugs and passionate kisses at a private airport. The last thing we heard from “Bennifer” is that everything was going so well that they are or were inseparable and that distances were the last thing they wanted to talk about. However, now the most bitter rumors have appeared and they are saying that this love story ended as quickly as it began.

But the fans of the couple tell Ben to be careful and in this review of ex-lovers, the diva from the Bronx could run into the arms of Puff Daddy, and everyone is clear that the rapper will not let her go, if it is that JLo returns to his arms. He has already made a few comments hoping to receive the attention of the singer and actress, they say.

