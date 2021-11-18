They catch Mark Zuckerberg and his wife placing an order at McDonald’s and jokes break out on the Net

Some netizens joke that they did not know that the fast food chain offered metadata.

An image has been posted on the Reddit platform showing Meta’s co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who are apparently placing an order at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

“I saw Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, at McDonald’s,” the post headlines without giving details of the date and place where the photo was taken, which has been tagged on Reddit as original content. The image has surprised many users of that platform, and one of them jokes saying that “I did not know that McDonald’s offered metadata“.

Others joke that when the cashier asked if he wanted to order one of the combos on the menu, the founder of Facebook and the fifth richest person in the world responded by saying that he wants to. buy the entire franchise. “We only accept Meta actions here, sir,” “I will have a human mealPlease “o” Hello Tiffany, a resident of 129 West 81st Street, New York. No, we are not tracking it with the latest 5G technology. Why do you ask? “, Are just some of the jokes of the Internet users.

While others suggest that Zuckerberg asked for “smoked meat and a [salsa barbacoa de la marca] Sweet Baby Rays. “Last October, during the announcement of Facebook’s name change to Meta, several people noticed a bottle of that sauce on a shelf behind the mogul. Some joked that the barbecue sauce container was used as bookends.

oh, it’s mark zuckerberg’s favorite brand of BBQ sauce, as featured in his weird facebook grilling live streams and most recently on his bookshelf (?!) during the Meta announcement. pic.twitter.com/MlPz2ZgeLr – thomas quanci (@tkvanci) November 10, 2021

