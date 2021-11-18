They accuse Chucky of traitor in Napoli for saying: ‘I want a top club’

Don’t do (or in this case say) good things that seem bad because Hostile days await Chucky Lozano with Napoli after a few controversial statements recent, suggesting that his current Italian Serie A club “is not great”, stating that his goal is to “go from a competitive team to a Top one”, which fell like a bomb among the fans.

With a season in which he has barely scored two goals in 12 games after being one of Napoli’s top three scorers in the previous year, Hirving lozano now they accuse him of not valuing the team he plays for.

What did Chucky Lozano say about Napoli?

In a interview granted to Aztec TV while he was concentrating with the Mexican National Team for the matches against the United States and Canada, the latter of which came out of change at halftime, Lozano spoke of wanting to go “to a big team”, which was taken as an insult by Napoli fans.

“I’m in a very competitive club, but the truth is I would like to go to a bigger team. I consider myself a competitive player with very clear objectives. I feel at a good level and I would like to take that step in my career, “declared the Pachuca surgeon.

Hirving says it was ‘misunderstood’

After the enthusiastic reactions in the networks of the Neapolitan fans (who knows about idols having enjoyed Diego Armando Maradona), the Chucky stated that “some wanting or not wanting to”, they misrepresent their words and take them out of context.

In a post on Instagram, the Mexican player stated that: “Today I play for Naples And while I do, which I hope will be for a long time, I will not do it simply because it is a soccer team, I will do it because Naples is the place where I live and where I am happyIt is my home and I will defend it at all costs “, all this to try to soften the environment before his return to Italy to report with the team.

It is not the first controversy of Chucky in Naples

Just last October there was another controversial episode with Hirving Lozano as the protagonist because he went to the locker room after being substituted in the victory of the Napoli against Torino, which even led to a public confrontation with the coach, Luciano Spalletti.

At that time, the Aztec soccer player did not respond to the request of the team’s leader, Lorenzo Insigne, to stay on the bench with everyone and he went to the dressing rooms furious, since barely He had entered change at minute 59 and they took him out after half an hour.