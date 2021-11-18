“There is a lot of speculation. We don’t want that kind of content.”

The NFT market is gaining more and more visibility and some of the leading voices in the industry are showing their opinion about. Geoff Keighley has ensured that we will not see anything related to it at The Game Awards 2021, while Steam has banned any game linked to cryptocurrencies.

Now, it has been Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, who has clarified his vision on NFTs. In an interview with Axios, Spencer notes that “I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation, and that some of the creatives I see today feel more about exploitation than entertainment related. “

Spencer continues stating that “I don’t think it is necessary for all NFT games to be exploitative. I think we are in that group of people who are discovering it. “However, the manager is very clear about how to act if a game with these characteristics enters the Xbox ecosystem.

“I think anything that we looked at in our store and said that it was exploitative would be something that, you know, we would take action on. We don’t want that kind of contentSpencer ends.

