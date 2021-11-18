The “tsunami” of gravitational waves found by a group of scientists (and how they can change what we know about the universe)

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
36

  Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)
  BBC News World

Clash of black holes

Image source, Getty

Caption,

Gravitational waves arise after the violent collision between two massive objects, such as black holes.

A phenomenon that Einstein predicted more than 100 years ago, and which was first observed in 2015, now sets a new record.

It is about gravitational waves, ripples in the tissue of the space time that occur when two hypermassive objects, such as black holes, collide violently.

A recent investigation of the LIGO observatories, in the United States; Virgo, in Italy, and KAGRA in Japan, in which hundreds of scientists participated, claim to have detected the greater number of gravitational waves till the date.

This finding may help solve some of the most complex puzzles in the universe, including the fundamental components of matter and the functioning of space and time.

