The Tomorrow War is Chris Pratt’s new film with time travel and aliens

Chris pratt, the famous actor known for his roles in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic world, among many others, has presented The Tomorrow War, his new sci-fi action film that will finally be released in Amazon Prime Video the next July 2, 2021. And despite the fact that at the moment there is no trailer for the film, the first details of a story that includes time travel, aliens and “aliens and more aliens”, as the actor has commented in a casual video through his Instagram account and that you can see below.

The Tomorrow War premieres July 2

A) Yes, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have reached an agreement with Amazon for the distribution of this new blockbuster that should have reached theaters around the world next July but that due to the global crisis of the coronavirus did not have enough guarantees of success box office. Finally, The Tomorrow War It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2.

The plot is as crazy as it is tempting, involving action, time travel, and alien invasions. So much so, that a group of soldiers will travel to the past from the year 2051 to alert humanity of an upcoming alien invasion, in addition to creating a body of elite soldiers to deal with the threat. Chris Pratt will play a father on a mission to save the world to offer his daughter a future.

According to the director of Amazon Studios, Jennifer salke, “director Chris McKay he has created an incredible, totally unique and action-packed sci-fi film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and keep everyone on edge with his father-daughter story. ” Own Chris pratt, which also acts as Executive producer for the first time, he commented: “I am so proud of this movie! It’s emotional, it’s action-packed, fun, scary, with a great beat that leaves you in awe! It’s really good! “

We hope to have the first trailer of The Tomorrow War, premiere in Amazon Prime Video next July 2.

