the times when Salamanca has been the perfect setting for the big screen

The Historical Complex that treasures the capital of Tormes, together with the golden stone that gives life to the architecture, makes Salamanca have become the perfect setting for the big screen for more than a century and that, more and more film directors are look at the charro capital for your movies. From ‘The washerwomen of Tormes’ with the Roman Bridge as the setting that is annealed as the first audiovisual production registered in Castilla y León, dates from the year 1897, to the popular ‘While the War lasts’, shot just a couple of years ago Many have been the feature films made in Salamanca.

Buildings, streets and squares, both in the capital and in the province have witnessed filming such as ‘El Lazarillo de Tormes’, by César Fernández Ardavín in 1950, ‘Marcelino Pan y Vino’, also in the 50s, as well as the one inspired by the Salamanca municipality of Morille under the title ‘Nine letters to Berta’. Around a thousand shootings in the last two decades that have not gone unnoticed by many moviegoers and directors.

Such is the fact that audiovisual locators have visited the city a few days ago on a trip organized by the Salamanca Film Commission audiovisual promotion office to learn about the offer of more suitable spaces for filming future audiovisual productions. This fact led to the big screen to other recent films such as ‘While the War lasts’ by Alejandro Amenábar, ‘Pobre ya Pie’ by Antonio Reyes, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ or ‘Murder at the University’ by Iñaki Peñafiel, which filled the main movie theaters and in which there was a magnificent projection of the city of Tormes throughout the country.

Even other works crossed the pond projecting the image of the city as in the case of the American series ‘Still Star-Crossed’, the American series inspired by Romeo and Juliet and set in 16th century Verona. The long list also includes film classics such as ‘Doctor Zhivago’, who shot some of his sequences in the Aldeadávila de la Ribera dam, and thanks to whose success he was the winner of 5 Oscars and as many Golden Globes. A key location that also inspired Antonio Mercero in ‘The cabin’ or the aforementioned ‘Terminator’.

The province has also witnessed award-winning feature films such as ‘I will take you to the end of the world’ and ‘Shacky Carmine’ in La Alberca or ‘Pablo de Tarso: the last trip’ and ‘Takilá kum’, the latter two with Ciudad Rodrigo as the protagonist . Also in recent years some famous actors such as Elena Furiase, Alfonso Mendiguchía or José Luis Gómez for films such as’ May God come down and see it ‘, set in a convent in Ciudad Rodrigo,’ Poveda ‘,’ El Pastor ‘,’ La Isla del Viento ‘,’ Iceberg ‘or’ Un Dios prohibited ‘, are some of the works produced in Salamanca.

Already in the first decade of the 2000s, ‘Octavia’, ‘From Salamanca to nowhere’, ‘In the spotlight’, ‘Manolete’, ‘Los Fantasmas de Goya’ or ‘Utopia’, among many others, took over. , which featured actors such as Javier Bardem, Natalie Portman, Penélope Cruz, Santiago Segura, Denis Quaid or Forest Whitaker. Years before, ‘Lisboa’ arrived in the city, shot on the railway that connects Salamanca with Ávila, ‘Justino: a murderer of the third age’, in Villamayor, ‘El Bosque anima’, with sequences in the Port of Béjar, or ‘ Christopher Columbus: The Discovery ‘starring Marlon Brandon.

La Alberca, not counting the capital of Tormes, is one of the locations chosen by film directors since, in addition to the aforementioned ‘Shacky Carmine’, it treasures recordings such as’ La Marrana ‘,’ The great secret ‘,’ Los merry rogues’ or the blockbusters’ 1492: La Conquista del Paraíso ‘or’ El Lute, carmina o revienta ‘.