The time of year has arrived when the black man is mistrusted in fifís places: Tenoch Huerta

Once again, the renowned Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta manifests itself against the racism and made clear the bad situations that, in his opinion, go through “Los prietos” who visit the malls at this time of year.

In his official Twitter account, Huerta wrote a message in which he implied that “los prietos”, including him, will be treated as if they were criminals when they go to any place “fifí” during the next few months.

“The beautiful time of year has arrived in which the dark ones will be followed in all the shopping centers, they will ask us for the purchase tickets and they will check the bags; they will ask if our debit cards have a balance and they will look at us with distrust every time we enter fifís places ”, he indicated.

In the responses to his message, the Narcos: Mexico actor received support from some of his followers, who affirm that they have experienced the situations he described firsthand. “Everything he says has happened to me,” said user @ cerezota44.

Tenoch Huerta, activist against racism and discrimination

This is not the first time that Tenoch Huerta has made an effort to make visible the racism and discrimination suffered by dark-skinned people, “los prietos”, in Mexico and the world. In fact, he is a great activist for the cause.

“This cancer criminalizes and impoverishes people. Racism does kill in Mexico. Suddenly they say ‘it’s not like in the United States’. No, it’s worse because we don’t even see it and it’s cultural, “said the actor in an interview with Carmen Aristegui.

Huerta, in fact, promoted a campaign against racism in Mexico, which he called Black Power to appropriate what they used to hurt us, to take the word they used to humiliate us and say ‘it no longer hurts me, now it identifies me.’

