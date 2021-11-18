The story of Britney Spears is a constant in the world of pop | Daddy dear!

In his biography published a few weeks ago, Mariah Carey, share a surreal memory. Los Angeles, 1993 – Singer named Guinness for her five-octave vocal range is on her way to a concert. In the back seat of the car he accommodates the rollers and some platinum rings. At this point in her career she was already known internationally, she had slipped in as the successor to Whitney Houston and her album Music Box it was close to being one of the best sellers in history.

Mariah arrives at the concert venue and sees that there are hordes of people waiting for her, behind fences set up by the police. They scream, they cry, they faint. Until then her husband Tommy Mottola, President of Columbia / Sony Record Label, whom she met when she was 18 and he was 43, had always taken her very quickly from work to home: from the stage to the mansion, from the mansion to the recording studio. Mottola thus prevented Carey from meeting directly with the masses who had become his fans. She hardly ever saw them, hardly knew of their existence.

“There I was again, to give another concert, and at one point I had no idea that she was famous“writes Mariah.” Because I was never alone, nor could I move freely, I did not understand the impact that my music and I had on the outside world … Did Tommy know that I would be easier to control while ignoring the full range? of my power? “

Free Britney, present at the Argentine Pride March. Photo: Sebastián Freire

In this anecdote taken at random, among the dozens of lockdown tactics without a key or warrant that Carey recounts, something of the history of the fight of Britney Spears against her father’s guardianship, in which it took him more than thirteen years to reach a happy ending. Because the saga of FreeBritney It is not an isolated case, but only one of the most resonant in the world of the pop dynasties of recent times.

Organized fans They were the first to read Britney’s posts about birds and waterfalls and evangelistic phrases between the lines and realized that something was wrong. But even the role of the fans as rescuers of their diva cannot be said to be an unpublished element. It is that in the slogan “Free Britney” resonates a whole lineage of female pop stars who had to fight to make basic decisions about their heritage, their bodies, their records, their lives. In many of these stories, the public has had roles that range from network ally to witness before the Court, going through different degrees of incidence in the outcome.

Taylor Swift: Rematch

In 2016, for example, the slogan “Free Kesha“in response to a complaint of sexual abuse and manipulation that the singer had made against his manager and mentor Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke. In this case, the objective was not to free her from a guardianship, like Britney, but from the legal ties that bound her to her label, Sony Music’s Kemosabe Records.

The outrage erupted especially after a ruling by the North American Justice that ruled that the singer and songwriter – author of songs by Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Britney herself – she had to continue recording discs – at least six – with the man she accused of having raped her. On the bench Dr. Luke had proven to be “commercially reasonable”, so business had to continue …

Taylor Swift found a trick to break free from abusive label deal

Back then Taylor Swift donated $ 250,000 to Kesha to help her with the costs of the trial. Today, Swift has to star herself in an episode along these lines. But in this case the fable took on another color, moving away from the drama while approaching the work of an Andy Warhol or a Pablo Katchadjian. This story that detonated in 2019 and begins to close, now, when the singer manages to take revenge on her commercial captors with a gesture at the height of a concept art biennial.

In her teens, fresh out of the Disney incubator, Taylor Swift signed with an independent label in Nashville called Big Machine, run by businessman Scott Borchetta. After several records, Taylor left with a larger label, Republic Records. But as it became more popular, its previous catalog, which was owned by Borchetta, increased in value. So Swift tried to buy her original recordings. But instead of suggesting a number, Borchetta prepared a bed for her: The deal was that she could salvage her originals if she went back to Big Machine, and for every new record she recorded with them, she could regain control of an old one. Swift refused, so Borchetta took revenge by selling Big Machine, and all six! Taylor records, to Scooter Braun, a manager who had managed the career of his all-time nemesis Kanye West. Swift had a terrible record with Scooter Braun, whom she had already reported for harassment and extortion, among other crimes.

But it occurred to Swift, the blonde who doesn’t have the hair of a moron, to re-record her six albums. Nothing prevents you from re-recording everything, note by note. First he did it with Fearless and then with Red (Taylor’s Version). And the plan continues. The new recordings are not intended to redesign or enhance your music. The intention is to replace the originals and thereby lower their value. This backlash is obviously a project that requires money and patience, and that could only be carried out by someone with Swift’s resources and… with a staunch fanbase and sense of justice.

Mariah Carey: Golden Cage

Already in the late 80s Janet jackson had revealed – with his statements in addition to the allusions on his album Control– Situations to which she was subjected by a husband with a double command: that of her private life and that of the money she earned.

Similar was the story of Beyoncé: who ended up firing his father-manager. It is almost incredible how the same plot is repeated with variations every time pop idols, fame, fortune, sexism are mixed. The stories seem traced … like that of Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola in the 90s

Now in her memoirs, which came to light at the end of September, Carey revisits experiences of racism, classism and violence in her origins as the daughter of an African-descendant father and a white mother, raised on Long Island. The music, he says in the book, while allowing him to take off from those circumstances, did not give him instant autonomy. In the second part of The meaning of Mariah talks about her relationship with Tommy Mottola.

Between the two of them they built a huge house, which Mariah refers to as “Sing Sing”, that is, the name of a very famous jail in New York, a home full of cameras, doormen and guards to regulate every movement. Mariah, “For his own safety”, he could not leave without warning, or speak to anyone outside the agenda. “I couldn’t even move freely in my own home. Captivity and control come in many forms, but the goal is always the same: break the will, kill self-esteem, and erase memory. ”Mottola’s response, referring to similar statements by Mariah on this topic, had been: “If it seemed like I was controlling, I apologize. Was he obsessive? Yes. But that was also part of the reason for its success. “

In the middle of this year when she asked to be released from guardianship, Britney Spears revealed very cruel elements of how these years were marked by the legal figure of the conservatorship: In addition to living in “house arrest” mode -like Mariah Carey-, Britney had been forbidden to marry, to remove the IUD to have another child, she had to give shows under threat and was forced to take medication. She was not authorized to use her own card, his phone or his passport, practices that he compared to human trafficking.

In situations like this or like Kesha’s, who had to choose between quitting music or continuing to work with the person she had reported for rape, there is much more than paternalism. They are human rights violations.

The points of contact between these stories multiply and They do not seem like coincidences but clues of how the American industry molds botox and glitter idols and then punishes them at the slightest gesture of self-assertion. A little more pop for fun?