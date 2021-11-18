the Smas Bros type game in which Batman and Arya fight

Image : Warner Bros Games.

Have you ever thought who would win in a hand-to-hand combat between Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark? And what about a fight between Batman and Tom and Jerry? No, we hadn’t asked ourselves those questions either, but anyway, now we can know the answer thanks to the new Warner Bros. game.

MultiVersus is a game of type free to play in which characters from different Warner franchises and properties face off in combat in the best style of the saga Super Smash Bros. from Nintendo . And it is that the combats take place in two dimensions on battlefields with different platforms and levels, while up to 4 players face each other to find out who is the last one standing.

Among the characters that will be during the launch of the game include Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and Harley Quinn from DC Comics, Tom and Jerry from the legendary animated series, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Fina and Jake from Adventure Time and even Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. Some leaks prior to the announcement assure that in the future Gandalf will arrive from The Lord of the rings, so without a doubt the cast of characters will be varied and curious.

Being a game free to play, will have daily “challenges” and other activities to do to obtain rewards, although what type of rewards the game will give has not yet been announced (most likely, it will be I give you skins for characters, and even new characters). Over time, MultiVersus will receive ma s game modes, more characters and different events will take place.

MultiVersus It will arrive sometime in 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC. It will have cross play (cross play), which means that you can play with people who do not have the same platform.