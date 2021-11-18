The signs of the zodiac that embellish over the years

Sometimes it happens that it is difficult for them to grow old because their life did not go as planned, and they believe that by delaying the moment of maturing they will have a new opportunity at success, or in love.

With regard to these people, astrologers affirm that there are five signs of the zodiac that have the power to beautify over the years:

Aries

This sign ruled by Mars is not usually a sign of beauty, although it does provide great appeal especially to men. It gives the physique of a warrior or gladiator, adapted to fighting and an aggressive or belligerent disposition that can be seen even in the most beautiful and physically gifted natives (Marlon Brando, Miguel Bosé). The most beautiful women also show a strong character, a contained and latent aggressiveness or a bold and willful disposition (Jennifer Garner, María Bello).

Taurus

In this sign governed by Venus we will find natives of great beauty, often harmonious, sensual and voluptuous features especially in women (Michelle Pfeiffer, Megan Fox, Rebeca Hall) although it also produces a masculine beauty in men and they are among the most Zodiac attractions (Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, Pierce Brosman, George Clooney). Even in those who are not so graceful we will find a refined personality together with a remarkable natural appeal.

Gemini

Experience tells us that in this sign governed by Mercury we will find a large number of people of obvious beauty and attractiveness, especially women (Naomi Campbell, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue) to which an open and communicative disposition is also added. We will also meet very beautiful and attractive men, although not as often (Errol Flynn, Clint Eastwood). In addition, they tend to appear younger than they are and always retain an adolescent appearance.

Capricorn

Under the dominion of Saturn this sign will give its best physical qualities already in maturity or even the second half of life, it is usually its most attractive moment. It is not usually a sign of physical beauty, with exceptions, but it can produce great attractiveness more often in men (Nicolas Cage, Kevin Costner) for whom this sign is usually more favorable. Women have a strong character that shows through their features, look and expression (Carla Bruni, Noomi Rapace).