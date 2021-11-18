The shameful fall of Mexico, which one day was “the giant of Concacaf”

After eight games in the octagonal, Mexico has 14 points with four wins, two draws and two losses. The glances point to a person in charge: Gerardo “Tata” Martino. / Photo: REUTERS

Mexico’s qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup turned red hot and is in danger.

The panic button in the Mexican Soccer Federation still does not light up because Mexico plays in Concacaf, but alarms are already on.

Mexico is in free fall in the tie, that team that was once “the giant of Concacaf”, today is dominated and humiliated by her rivals in the area.

The glances point to a person in charge: Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Yes, he is the coach and he does not make mistakes on the field (such as Guillermo Ochoa’s against Canada) some would say, but he is responsible for the team that is presented, he is the one who decides who is called up and how a team should play .

Second worst tie in five processes

After eight games in the octagonal, Mexico has 14 points with four wins, two draws and two losses. Canada surpasses him with 16 points and the United States, with 15.

El Tri has the same units as Panama, who is in fourth place but with a difference of +2 goals, while Mexico has +4.

With eight games in a knockout, this It is the second worst ranking since Germany 2006.

It is only surpassed by the tie heading to Brazil 2014 – which had four coaches with José Manuel de la Torre, Luis Fernando Tena, Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Miguel Herrera) who added eight points in eight games.

The picture changed 180 degrees in just two losses to the United States and Canada, in which Mexico went from the top of the tie, to the edge of the playoffs.

The tense calm of the FMF is based on the fact that the tie has six games left, four of them, the Tri will play in the Azteca, which always imposes on the rivals.

Same players

There is an atmosphere of conformity among the players in the Mexico national team. Whatever they do, some selected will be summoned. It does not matter if he plays well or not in his clubs (as long as they are not injured) they will be called by Martino. Whether they are wrong or not, they will play again.

Those are Guillermo Ochoa, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Raúl Jiménez, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Hirving Lozano …

Long time ago Saved has no level to play with the National Team. Yes, he has a lot of experience (four World Cups) but his football performance is not enough for him to play for Mexico.

The case of Raúl Jiménez is more complicated. He he barely recovers in football after a fractured skull and it has not returned to its level … and may never recover it.

I veto Chicharito

Martino decided to veto Javier “Chicharito” Hernández from the Mexico national team for indiscipline. And no one has made him change his mind, not even Javier’s resurgence as a forward (He was named by the LA Galaxy as their best MLS player of the season).

The goals of “Chicharito” are necessary at this time (Mexico has only scored seven in eight games) and Martino cannot afford to ignore it.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican attacker Rogelio Funes Mori was summoned to be the solution (only one goal in the tie) has not worked. So much so that he played seven minutes against the United States and did not participate against Canada.

Martino has to give in to his pride and call “Chicharro” again. In the end, whoever is free from sin cast the first stone. Or not?

Wholesale friendlies in the US

This is not Martino’s direct responsibility, but he accepts it.

The friendly parties in the United States existed before – since 2002 – and will exist later, but at least it had to fight in private and the public so that it is moderated.

By contract with the SUM company, Mexico has to play five friendlies in the United States, in exchange for a figure of two million dollars per game, according to Goal.

As Mexico did not play any games in 2020 in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic, El Tri has to replace those games.

This year alone, El Tri have played five friendlies in US stadiums and will play one more in December. No game that can make a sporting profit.

There is no self-criticism

The first step for someone to get better is to admit that they are wrong.

AND self-criticism is not a quality of Martino, especially after the loss to Canada.

“I think we did a correct first half.”

“They practically did not reach the arch.”

“The second half when we returned to our usual scheme, the team did have better game, depth, especially in the last fifteen minutes.”

Those three sentences were pronounced by the “Tata”. The reality is stronger: Canada beat them 2-1.

Martino’s antecedents give him away: He had a gray step with the Paraguay team (he qualified for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and reached the eighth), with Barcelona it only lasted one year and the most he won was the Spanish Super Cup and with the Argentina team he lost twice followed by the final of the Copa América against Chile.

Mexico has already set off the alarms. He’s on the edge of the playoff zone heading to the World Cup. It is assumed that the “Tata” is chosen to take him to the dreamed fifth match, but no one can feel cheated: He is not a winning coach and reality does not encourage much to dream … not even to qualify for the World Cup.

