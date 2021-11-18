295.- Statement from the Secretary of Health of Quintana Roo. November 18, 2021.

The SESA asked the population to resume preventive medicine at the first level of care

* Derived from COVID-19, the number of consultations in health centers decreased considerably

Chetumal. – The State Health Services (SESA) have a wide infrastructure and network of timely and quality services, so its owner Alejandra Aguirre Crespo invited the population to attend their regular medical check-up.

“It is essential that community members return to preventive medicine at the first level of care,” he emphasized after indicating derived from COVID-19 the number of consultations in health centers decreased considerably.

As a reference, he pointed out that, in 2019, before the pandemic, 903,920 first-level consultations were granted in which 99 percent of users presented their National Health Card.

However, he added, in the last year, in the 207 units of the first level of care of the three health jurisdictions, only 454 thousand 313 consultations were registered, that is, half.

He explained that of this total in health jurisdiction number 2, 213 thousand 236 consultations were registered, in number 3 the figure was 143 thousand 505 and in number 1 the number reached 97 thousand 572.

In this context, he asked the population to become aware and to be co-responsible with their health, “in the State Health Services we do everything in our power to provide more and better services, and as citizens it is important that they attend their regular medical check-up.”

He also noted that the SESA has 10 second-level hospital units through which 122,192 consultations were given in the last year.

He specified that in the northern area the installed infrastructure consists of 598 census beds, 217 non-census beds, 99 offices, 13 operating rooms and 73 thousand 759 consultations were carried out in the period from August 2020 to September 2021.

In the southern area, he added, there are 160 census beds, 106 non-census beds, 43 offices and 8 operating rooms through which 48 thousand 434 consultations were granted from August 2020 to September 2021.

Finally, he asked the population to continue with compliance with sanitary measures.

