The secret start of love between Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia Roberts fell in love with Danny Moder filming The Mexican (Photo by David Buchan / Getty Images)

The unmistakable smile of Julia Roberts has been falling in love with the United States and other countries in the world for decades, the crowned ‘bride of America’ will be, for many moviegoers, the eternal ‘Pretty Woman’ but, although in this film she worked with a handsome Richard Gere It was another movie that changed his life forever.

The film in question is called ‘The Mexican’ and it was shot in 2001, starring Julia and Brad Pitt. However, it was not Brad who caused a crush on the artist’s heart but it was Danny Moder, her current husband.

The couple is now celebrating their 19 years of marriage but their love story was not born in the best way and is that, according to Marie Claire, There was a third person who was harmed, and the woman in question is named Vera Steimberg.

Her name may not be familiar to you because, obviously, she is not famous like Julia Roberts. But Vera is an Argentine makeup artist who lives based in the city of Los Angeles. Vera is known in her sector and has made up artists as famous as Zoe Saldana, Eddie Murphy or Madonna herself..

Well, back in 2001, Danny Moder was Vera’s husband and he said goodbye to her to go to shoot ‘The Mexican’ without being able to imagine that this trip would mean the end of his marriage and the beginning of an unexpected crush.

During the filming of the film, according to the aforementioned medium, Julia Roberts hooked up with Danny Moder, both being unfaithful to their partners. By then, Julia was Benjamin Pratt’s girlfriend but her love for Danny seemed to be unstoppable.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

Danny felt the same way and it is that, just returning home after that trip, he left his wife and married Julia. His was not a summer roll but the love of his life and, to show Despite the pain and unjustifiable infidelity, they have been together for 19 years.

In addition, the stable and happy couple have offspring, three children named Hazel Patricia, Phineas Walter and Henry Daniel. Of course, although now they are happy, it should be noted that Julia had a rather ugly gesture when walking through the city of Los Angeles, where both she and Vera Steimberg resided, with a T-shirt that said “Down Vera”.

Read more

After the pain caused, the added snuggling was not necessary although, to this day, I suppose that Vera has already turned the page and may even be happy that her ex-husband is doing so well with the ‘girlfriend of America’ that, in his day , was the witch from his fairy tale.

More stories that may interest you

Daniel Moder, Julia Roberts’ discreet husband who has been with her for 20 years

Julia Roberts celebrates 18 years married and shares her most romantic photo

Julia Roberts gets romantic on her wedding anniversary: ​​’19 years, we’re just getting started ‘