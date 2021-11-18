The role in which the actress Jennifer Lawrence felt really very uncomfortable

Throughout her Hollywood career, Jennifer Lawrence has starred in many unforgettable films. Over the past decade, the star has appeared in more than 34 projects, but one of them was quite intense.

Jennifer Lawrence has won many awards for her stellar performances, including Best Actress at the 2013 Academy Awards for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” As well as delivering remarkable dramatic performances and is the face of one of the most successful film franchises in history.

Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in more than 30 personal projects between films and series

Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s “The Hunger Games” series and became part of the longest line of iconic movie heroes.

Since retiring his bow and arrow, Lawrence has leaned toward more horror and psychological movies. The Kentucky native was cast as the lead in Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 thriller “Mother!” Along with Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Lawrence plays a young woman caring for her writer husband (Bardem) when a mysterious couple visit their country home. Although the film garnered much critical acclaim and a very high score in the specialized press, Lawrence admitted in an interview that he had trouble playing his character “Mother.”

Jennifer Lawrence “moved” by the movie Mother!

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had a strong reaction to seeing the movie “Mother!” for the first time. Fortunately, the star was later able to rationalize why the project needed to be so intense.

“I was really shocked. My first reaction [al ver la película] it was that we took it too far. “

“After the images faded a bit, [la película] It’s exactly what we were supposed to do. We have a message and if we dilute it so that people feel comfortable, then what is the point? Why even do it? “

While the actress felt a bit uncomfortable playing the character of “Mother,” it prompted her to start looking for other challenging roles. She is currently slated to star in “Red White and Water,” as a war veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury and a mob wife-turned-informant on “Mob Girl.”