The relative tranquility of Sevilla with Jules Koundé

One of the most prominent soap operas of the last summer transfer window was the growing interest of the Chelsea by Jules Koundé (23 years old). However, his signing would end up being frustrated by the Blues, a question on which it was pronounced recently. Now, Sports world echoes his current position in the Seville.

Follow after this announcement

Jose castro, president of the Andalusian team, has referred to the tessitura of his wonderful defender at the José Antonio Blázquez journalistic awards. “A new offer for Koundé has not arrived. If it arrives in the next market, it will be studied, the convenience of the moment will also be seen, and whether or not it meets our economic and sporting objectives”, he said during the delivery ceremony.

Waiting for new proposals

It is no news to specify that the French central of the Hispanics figure in the crosshairs of the Manchester United for future market sessions. To which it is convenient to highlight that Koundé also remains on the Real Madrid agenda, so Julen Lopetegui’s men know of the difficulty of retaining their pupil in their project.

And Castro has had time to assess the loss of Youssef En-Nesyri (24 years). “I really don’t know how much he has left. They are evaluating him, they are doing tests, but I really don’t know. He is an important player for us, last year he scored 25 goals. Hopefully the time he needs will be the shortest possible time. . Sign in January? You have to trust those who are there. There are injured players, but it is part of football. We have a homogeneous and complete squad to achieve important goals. In January, we will see if it is necessary to strengthen the team or not. “, it is finished.