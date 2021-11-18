The real reason Elizabeth Gillies didn’t go to Ariana Grande’s wedding | Series

We finally know why Elizabeth Gillies wasn’t invited to Ariana Grande’s wedding

Ariana Grande finally married Dalton Gomez in May of this year, after two unsuccessful attempts to marry. Nevertheless, one of the great absentees was her friend Elziabeth Gillies, who already explained the real reason why it was not invited to the ceremony.

Ariana Grande’s wedding was a very small and secret party and ceremony, of which only a few people knew. Although at some point it was managed that she was not even invited, the truth is that she was the one who decided not to go.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on What Happens Live, the actress was honest, because during all these months she had not managed to explain any of this. However, it seemed that the friendship with the singer was a bit distant.

In his own words:

“NOr I was able to get out of work to go to the wedding. At that time (May 2021) we had to have a 7-day contact-free window in order to fly, so not only could I not tell anyone I was going to Ariana Grande’s wedding, but I also couldn’t take the day and leave. only”.

