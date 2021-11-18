The real reason Elizabeth Gillies didn’t go to Ariana Grande’s wedding | Series

Freddy fields

We finally know why Elizabeth Gillies wasn’t invited to Ariana Grande’s wedding

Ariana Grande finally married Dalton Gomez in May of this year, after two unsuccessful attempts to marry. Nevertheless, one of the great absentees was her friend Elziabeth Gillies, who already explained the real reason why it was not invited to the ceremony.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies in 2011 Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Ariana Grande’s wedding was a very small and secret party and ceremony, of which only a few people knew. Although at some point it was managed that she was not even invited, the truth is that she was the one who decided not to go.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on What Happens Live, the actress was honest, because during all these months she had not managed to explain any of this. However, it seemed that the friendship with the singer was a bit distant.

In his own words:

“NOr I was able to get out of work to go to the wedding. At that time (May 2021) we had to have a 7-day contact-free window in order to fly, so not only could I not tell anyone I was going to Ariana Grande’s wedding, but I also couldn’t take the day and leave. only”.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have been friends since they shared a cast on Victorious, a show where everyone came out as good friends, except for Victoria Justice.

Since then and until now, These two have maintained a close friendship, despite the differences their careers took after the show. Therefore, that he did not attend their wedding was a surprise, however, the very state of the world was the one that prevented it.

With film and television productions always on the line for possible COVID-19 infections, as well as the secret with which the wedding was handled, were reasons enough for not being able to go and, furthermore, not being able to even say it.