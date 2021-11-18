The PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

Yes, we know that time flies and it is that a year ago many of us were opening our new PlayStation 5. Over the past 12 months, the new console Sony received a ton of amazing and innovative games, and to celebrate, PlayStation Mexico released a great video which was filmed in different states of our Mexican republic.

The video in question is intended to celebrate one year since the launch of the PS5 To who Mexico, which coincided with the launch in other territories such as the United States, Canada and others. You can see it below through the account of Instagram from PlayStation Mexico.

As you could see, this material gives us a tour of the different states of Mexico, although of course, with the unique touch of PlayStation. Happy first anniversary PS5!

Editor’s note: The truth is, even with the pandemic, this past year was packed with amazing games for the PS5. Now that many studios have resumed their usual work rhythms, there is no doubt that 2022 will be truly loaded with exclusives and other interesting proposals.

Source: PlayStation Mexico