The program that predicts if you are going to commit a crime by watching your Facebook and your Instagram

The movie ‘Minority Report ‘, in which Tom Cruise played a policeman who had a technology capable of predicting the crimes that were going to happen, it’s no longer science fiction. The technology company Voyager Labs claims to be in possession of a program that analyzes the Facebook and Instagram posts of any user, as well as their relationships within these social networks, and to make a report with this information that could help the police to find out if you have committed or plan to commit a crime.

Voyager Labs is one of dozens of US companies that have emerged in recent years with technology that aims to take advantage of social media to help solve and predict crime.

Social media is an increasingly important ally for the police. Photo: Getty Images.

By extracting information from all of an individual’s social media profiles, Voyager helps police investigate and monitor people rebuilding their entire digital life, both public and private. Relying on artificial intelligence, the company claims that its software can decipher the meaning and importance of human behavior online, and can determine whether subjects have already committed a crime, may commit a crime, or adhere to certain ideologies.

But new documents, obtained through requests for public information by the Brennan Center, a nonprofit organization, and shared with The Guardian, show that the assumptions the software relies on to draw those conclusions may run counter to privacy protections and freedom of worship or expression. In a case, Voyager indicated that it considered using an Instagram name that showed Arab pride or tweeting about Islam as signs of a possible lean towards extremism.

Questionable practices and methods

The documents also reveal that Voyager promotes a series of ethically questionable strategies to access user information, such as allowing the police to use fake people to access private groups or profiles on social networks.

Read more

The report from the English media is part of a more extensive investigation by the Brennan Center and also shows that software draws conclusions that could run counter to first amendment protections. And it could even represent human rights violations of profiles that are adverse to the regime that contracts the software.

Notably Voyager Labs signed an alliance with Microsoft to offer AI-based SaaS investigation platforms to reinforce public safety in March of this year and some analysts point out that its growth has been such due to the number of requests made by police forces.

What’s more, the Brennan Center states that police departments are often unwilling to give up the use of such tools, even in the face of public outcry, and despite little evidence, they help reduce crime.

A Voyager spokesperson, Lital Carter Rosenne, told the English media thate the company’s software was used by a wide range of customers to enable searches across databases, But he said the company did not build those databases on its own or provide staff to run its software.

“These are the responsibilities and decisions of our customers, in which Voyager has no involvement,” Rosenne said in an email. “As a company, we follow the laws of all the countries in which we operate. We are also confident that those with whom we do business are public and private organizations that respect the law. “

More news that may interest you:

VIDEO | Go from sleeping on the street to living in an apartment for 950 euros a month thanks to Twitch