The Prince of Rap: Will Smith explained the reasons for the decline of the popular series

Will Smith has just published his memoir titled Will, which is full of personal confessions such as the couple of times the actor came to contemplate the idea of ​​suicide, and a few others related to The Prince of Rap.

November 18, 2021 12:16 hs

The most authoritative voice to speak of the series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (known as The Prince of rap in the Latin market), one of the most emblematic of the American television of the nineties, is undoubtedly its main protagonist and producer, Will Smith.

Will Smith tells all about The Prince of Rap in his memoir titled Will

And this is precisely what he has done Will Smith in his memoir titled Will, which has just been published in the United States and which the actor is promoting. A material that runs from his childhood to his consolidation as a star in the Mecca of cinema and which is full of personal confessions, such as the couple of occasions in which the actor came to contemplate the idea of ​​suicide.

However, what most interests fans of the unforgettable sitcom The Prince of rap is everything related to that project, which marked the takeoff to the worldwide popularity of Will Smith, a stardom that continues to pay dividends to the actor, one of the most respected representatives of the African-American community in Hollywood.

In his autobiography, Will Smith ensures that the moment that marked the beginning of the decline of The Prince of rap, is related to the approach to the issue of armed violence, during the episode of the fifth season entitled Bullets Over Bel-Air, in which his character is shot and despite this manages to survive.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series

In response to the incident, Carlton, a character played by Alfonso Ribeiro, annoyed and frightened by the fact, decides to carry a weapon to protect himself. That episode of The Prince of rap, reflecting the shootings and guns that are common in American society, it was one of several in which the librettists addressed some of the social problems afflicting the nation’s population.

Although for Will Smith, Bullets Over Bel-Air ushered in the end of The Prince of rap, There are many fans who adore this episode and consider it as one of the most emotional of the entire series, which certainly in the fifth season began to experience a deterioration in its quality, until reaching its definitive cancellation in the sixth and last.