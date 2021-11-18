The photos of the unknown children of Julia Roberts: This is how they have grown away from the press

Julia Roberts has a private life that she protects with zeal, as can be seen from his social networks, in which he has barely sneaked a family snapshot showing one of his three children.

In fact, the eternal interpreter of “Pretty Woman” (1990) has confessed on occasions that she is a very strict mother and that she does not allow her children to use social networks, nor to expose herself to the screens without a certain schedule, according to says Woman Today.

Although the 53-year-old celebrity has made an effort to reserve family moments with great discretion, it has been her husband Danny Moder who has shown with unpublished and sporadic photos, how twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and Henry, 13, grow up.

Julia Roberts’ children

Moder, 52, has been married to Julia Roberts since 2002. The two met on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000, when he was behind the camera filming the actress. At that time, he was married to a makeup artist and she was dating Benjamin Bratt, recalls the newspaper El País.

After the cinematographer got divorced, they started a relationship and made it official, to later get married. The five members of the family now live between their Malibu residences and San Francisco, California.

Julia Roberts’ children have always been behind the scenes. The actress who played “Erin Brockovich” (2000) has managed to keep the boys out of the focus of the press. He doesn’t even talk about them.

This is what Hazel looks like

Danny Moder didn’t resist the urge to share how grown his daughter is. In a publication, he showed the teenager Hazel wearing a hat and making a face, the kind that identifies her mother.

In the post titled “Daughter’s Day,” the proud father commented, “How lucky that this girl is my daughter … And that she takes these amazing selfies on my phone.”

The girl looks a lot like her father and shows the grace of Julia Roberts, who once confessed to Oprah Winfrey that one of the questions her children have asked her is whether she is more famous than Taylor Swift.

