The options of Santiago Solari with America for Liguilla before the possible losses of Pedro Aquino and Mario Osuna

El Indiecito will have to use players who know the position and who have been enabled in that area, whether or not it is their natural position.

America is in the middle of a complicated situation days after the start of the League. And it is that while some players overcome their respective injuries, others enter rehabilitation or suffer from theirs, as has happened with elements such as Mario Osuna and Pedro Aquino, elements that have something in common: they play the same position.

In case the fact that Aquino and Osuna are ruled out for the series of Quarter finals, Santiago Solari You will have to make use of the elements you have at your disposal to cover these losses right in the commitments to kill or die of the great Mexican soccer party.

From the outset, there seem to be two names that appear immediately on the Indiecito list. Santiago Naveda He is the first of them, even at the beginning of the tournament he had received the confidence to play ahead of Pedro Aquino, but in his first match as a starter came the ankle injury that took him to the operating room and to be out of activity for several weeks.

The point in favor that has emerged from the lower divisions of Coapa is that it plays like a natural five, so there would be no need to enable an interior as containment; However, the other side of the coin dictates that your pace of play can be called into question as you have missed most of the season.

FERNANDO MADRIGAL

Another player who has been placed as a shield this semester has been Fernando Madrigal. The midfielder was even a starter in the last two games of the tournament. It should be mentioned that this is not the natural position of the former element of Queretaro with everything and that he is not unaware of the work of recovery and support for the defensive line.

RICHARD SÁNCHEZ

At one point, Santiago Solari could make use of Richard Sanchez, who has come to play containment in the age of Miguel Herrera on America, although with the particularity that it was in another scheme, where he performed more as a second restraint with greater freedom to project himself forward.

This third of options is between which Solari would have to be discussed in case Not here mainly it is discarded for the week that comes. This Thursday will be key to knowing how serious their situation is and in case of not being able to consider it, from any of these three men the title holder will come out in the Quarter finals As minimum.