The only scene from ‘the Office’ that John Krasinski refused to film

The office is one of the most successful sitcoms in television history. The comedy reflects the day-to-day life of the branch of a company that trades in paper. It is a remake of the homonymous English series created by Ricky Gervais, both characterized by have a black humor, supported by a style shot as a mockumentary. Throughout their seasons there are situations and politically incorrect plots which seems unlikely to be done today and in fact, some controversial scenes are no longer available on streaming platforms. Now, we have been able to know thanks to the Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The ultimate History of The Office that the actor who played Jim Halpert, John Krasinski refused to shoot a certain scene somewhat compromising for his character and that the fans wouldn’t have liked it at all.

The book, written by Brian Baumgartner, actor who played the ‘not very lucid’ Kevin Malone has several interviews with both the cast and the technical team, in addition to the participation of Greg Daniels, the showrunner which adapted the British version of the BBC. But in a series with so little tact What did Krasinski refuse to shoot?

Nothing related to humor, but rather a situation that the fans would not have liked and that has to do with the relationship they end up having. Halpert and Pam Beesly. What Krasinski did not want to shoot was the affair between her character and Cathy’s, the intern who comes to work in the last seasons of the series. In the original script, Halpert and Cathy grew older, something that Krasinski could not allow.

“There is a threshold with which can you push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown them great respect. But there is a time when if you push them too hard, they will never come back. I think if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back. “Krasinski explains in the book. Finally, the actor and husband of Emily Blunt convinced Daniel of the lines that should not cross with the television couple so as not to disappoint the fans.