The movie to question if your partner really loves you is on Netflix; is the MOST VIEWED in Mexico | TRAILER

Since the arrival of the health crisis, new options for viewing content and having entertainment via streaming.

But despite the competencePlatforms such as Netflix have remained one of the favorites for users who seek entertainment without leaving home.

That is why Netflix has established itself as one of the Business with the highest demand worldwide, this mainly because it is committed to the best film releases, from the most recent to the classics.

Netflix and its millionaire entertainment bets

It is worth remembering that since the arrival of Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the giant of streaming now looking for a way to stand out from the competition.

It is precisely under this panorama that the giant of red logo that was born to supplant companies like BlockBuster, has now stood out for making big bets, not only in selectivity of stories, but also with regard to investments millionaires.

What’s new on the platform

In this beginning of the month of November, various audiovisual productions are added to the platform, which are part of the premieres for children and adults.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a headband to see this weekend or this Monday night, accompanied by your loved ones; this production will fill you with strong emotions.

It should be noted that said production cinematographic is within the Top 10 of the most watched movies on the streaming platform, Netflix; in fact, it has positioned itself at number six of the 10 most viewed productions in our country.

A production that you should not miss on Netflix

According to specialized critics, this is one of the ribbons of more iconic romance, this especially in relation to romantic comedies, because it is a film starring two histrions of the cinema.

This film features the participation of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, considered two of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and creatively and differently portrays what it is to have a marriage.

This film follows the story of Danny, a character played by Adam Sandler, and he is a successful plastic surgeon who grew up with various complexes due to having a huge nose in his youth; However, now he is quite a heartthrob and a Casanova so he discovered a technique unpublished to conquer women.

Its modus operandi is pretend before other women that he is married, however, the technique that has always worked for him now leads him to get involved in a story that will put in various problems, this after he finally meets a girl named Palmer, with whom he falls completely in love and who is willing to marry him as long as he gets divorced.

And in fear of telling her that he really isn’t married and that she knows that lied, Danny decides to assure that he is in the process of divorce, but he does not count on his current young girlfriend wanting to meet the woman who will be the ex wife; It is under this complex scenario that Danny decides to ask his assistant.

This is how he asks Caterine, character played by Jennifer Aniston, who pretends to be his wife, this in order to check his story and not look like a liar; However, in the process there will be several problems that will lead you to discover new things about your heart.

