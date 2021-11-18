The most iconic 90s Christmas movies to watch this season

In the second, Kevin is not forgotten, but he stays behind at the airport and ends up traveling alone to New York, where he reserves a room at the Plaza Hotel and discovers that the same thieves are in town and have a new robbery planned.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney +)

Christmas and Halloween In one single place. This gem of Stop Motion was directed by Tim Burton and tells the story of Jack, the king of the land of Halloween who, tired of always doing the same thing, decides to try his luck with a new party, Christmas. Jack carries out a great plan, but things don’t go his way and he ends up causing a lot of trouble.

Jingle All the Way / The Promised Gift (Disney +)

Arnold scharzenegger He went through a stage in which he made children’s films. A detective in kindergarten is the best, but The promised gift it is also classic. Here, Arnold is a family man who constantly breaks the promises he makes to his son, so to make up for it, he agrees to buy him the trendy toy, a Turboman action figure. Of course, the toy has been hectic for weeks, so Arnold must do everything in his power to get it and prove that he is a good father.

Miracle on 34th Street (Disney +)

Before appearing in Matilda, Mara Willson was the protagonist of this moving Christmas movie. The story follows a lawyer and a girl, who must prove that an older man who claims to be Santa Claus is really who he claims to be, helping the two of them to believe in magic again.

Edward Scissorhands (Disney +)

Tim Burton is the master of dark christmas. Here, direct to Johnny depp What Edward Scissorhands, who lived his whole life in a dark attic. Edward is discovered by an Avon saleswoman, who is not afraid of the scissors he has instead of fingers and takes him to live in her house, where he first becomes the star of the neighborhood, tending gardens and doing haircuts, but later he is chased like a monster and must flee.

Santa Clause (Disney +)

Starring Tim allen, this is the story of a busy man who can never go home to Christmas, but her life changes when she accidentally leaves the real Santa out of the picture and it’s up to him to take his place, to prevent all the children in the world from waking up on Christmas morning with no presents under the tree.

Day Hard 2 (Star +)

The rule says that if a movie happens during Christmas, then it is Christmas, and that is the case of Die hard, which was released in the 80s, but the sequel is from the 90s. In the sequel, John McClane tries to prevent a disaster as a group of corrupt military operatives take control of Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC

Batman Returns (Amazon Prime)

A case similar to that of Die hard. The version of Tim Burton’s Batman It is gothic and Christmas. The film has as protagonists Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer, And what happens is that, while Batman tries to stop a villain who calls himself the Penguin, Catwoman plans her revenge against all those who treated her badly, which leads to unleash chaos in the city.

Eyes Wide Shut (HBO Max)

It’s a pretty twisted movie to watch on Christmas, but it matches the date. Everything starts when Nicole Kidman, or your character, tells Tom cruise who has sexual fantasies with another man. That leads him to want revenge, so he decides to go looking for a prostitute, but ends up having an affair that includes sex parties, secret societies and murder.

You’ve Got Mail (Amazon Prime)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan They were the favorite couple of the 90s and this is their Christmas movie, in which the owner of a small New York bookstore, who could disappear because of a huge store that was placed right in front of her, meets a mysterious man by mail, where they decide that it is time to meet and must overcome a few obstacles to achieve it. This is the movie you want to see on a date.