The Machine has the cleanest uniform of the Apertura 2021

Of the 18 teams that make up the Liga MX, Cruz Azul Once again, it is the team that has the cleanest uniform in terms of sponsoring brands, since only a couple of these appear in their clothing.

The cement producers are the only Aztec football team that only have two sponsors in their entire uniform, as they are in second place Toluca with six brands on his clothing.

Queretaro is the team that has the brand’s uniform upholstered by having 17 of them, behind the Roosters they find each other Puebla and Xolos with 14 sponsors each.

Compared with the other three teams considered great, there is also a big difference, since both America, Chivas and Cougars They have a large number of brands, seven Eagles and Rojiblancos, while the university students have eight.

Historically, the celestial have always been a team that usually has their shirt clean, they have also tried to maintain their traditional colors in their clothing, blue and white and on some occasions they have used red for an alternative kit.

This weekend, the de la Noria host at the Azteca Stadium the Monterrey, one of the sets of the MX League that more brands shine on their shirt, to fight for a ticket to the League, in which they will seek to endorse their title achieved last summer.

To achieve the pass to the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer, the blue team is one of the most serious candidates to win the Championship and thus reach its tenth star.

