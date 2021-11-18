The luxuries that the Turkish team would give Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela to become a free agent this December. Trabzonspor, from Turkey, seeks to take over the services of the Mexican forward in the next transfer market and hopes to give him all the luxuries possible to make the expected signing a reality.

The Aztec striker arrived in MLS in 2018, where he had a year of adaptation, and thus a year later he became the best player in the United States soccer league. The former Real Sociedad player, scored 34 goals, a new tournament record, and 10 assists, which earned him the MVP of that year.

2020, due to the pandemic, was much duller and this season he barely scored five goals in 20 games played, since Vela was limited by several injuries that took him in.

The luxuries that Carlos Vela would have in Turkey

It is a fact that the Turkish team is interested in hiring the Mexican footballer and that is why they will give him the best luxuries available to sign him. They will first seek to give you a salary of about $ 4 million per year, which currently wins the top figure of the club.

In addition, they would put a house in the town of Trabzon, one of the most welcoming cities on the shores of the Black Sea. It is said that that these homes are valued between $ 3 and $ 7 million euros. In addition to all that, it would be located in the modern part of the area, which is full of shopping centers, restaurants, very attractive additions to Carlos Vela and his family.

At the end of this year it will be known what the next destination of the Mexican soccer player will be. Whatever your future, the 32-year-old he will try to arrive to, as in MLS and Real Sociedad, make history.