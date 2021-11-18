the little ‘know-it-all’ who became a feminist icon

“It is leviosa, not leviosa” was one of the first phrases with which Emma Watson, who was then 10 years old, conquered half the planet, immersed in the skin of Hermione Granger. Harry Potter’s best (and smartest) friend debuted in the film that made her world famous: ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001, becoming one of the most relevant co-stars in JK Rowling’s fiction, but also in film history.

It is not surprising, considering that this role of a perceptive, curious, somewhat insecure girl, with clear feminist convictions and a cold appearance, but willing to give everything for her friends, was not something usual at the time the film was released. . “I wanted him to go a mirror in which the girls could look at themselves. That is why throughout history he must deal with problems such as heartbreak or rejection that supposes that he does not hide his intelligence or change his attitude to like others “, said the author about Hermione, shortly before harry potter universe will become the boom that continues to be.

Still from the movie ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ with Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. (Warner Bros.)

What no one suspected, at the time, is that Emma Watson would grow in parallel with her iconic character not only professionally, but also in terms of her personality. Daughter of British lawyers Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, Emma Watson was born in Paris on April 15, 1990, But at the age of five, after his parents’ divorce, he moved to England, along with his mother and his little brother, Alex. It was there that he became interested in acting and soon began to take dance, song and theater classes, participating in various children’s plays.

Her dream came true when she was nine years old and from a casting attended by hundreds of children at her school, she was selected to be part of what would be one of the most famous literary adaptations of cinema: Harry Potter’s. From that moment on, the actress grew up in the eyes of all the fans of this magical world, but what not many know is that, despite the record numbers that each film achieved at the box office after its release, Emma thought a lot the fact of appearing in the last two of the saga, thinking about what his professional future would be like. Not surprisingly, it was clear to him: I would never leave Hermione.

Still from the film ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’, with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. (EFE)

Thus, in 2008 the filming of the last installment ended and the interpreter said goodbye to who, for many years, was her alter ego. Mind you, his time at Hogwarts brought him many things. Not only a solid acting career, but also great friends like Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). Together with them and the rest of the children who made up the cast, gave classes with private teachers while filming was taking place, but he was by far the one who best knew how to redirect his career when ‘Harry Potter’ ended.

The actress showed that, like Hermione, studies were not bad at all because, in 2008 he decided to take a break from acting; enrolled at Brown University and graduated in LiteraturePoetry had always been one of his great passions. “At university I feel comfortable, although, once again, it is hard to be yourself when they are watching you. I thought it would go unnoticed ”, the young woman declared at that time.

Emma Watson graduating from Brown University in Rhode Island. (Cordon Press)

His return to show business came from the hand of indie cinema which Emma decided to bet on. ‘The Bling Ring’, ‘The advantages of being an outcast’ or ‘Regression’ by Alejandro Amenábar were some of the titles he starred in. It was in 2015, when he would return to commercial cinema with something that he had always expressed wanting to do: a musical film. Thus, he ended up embodying a Disney princess in the ‘live action’ remake of ‘Beauty and the beast’ from 2017.

Again, she became a reference for many girls around the world, brilliantly playing a princess who, in her own words “she doesn’t want to be a princess” and she proves to be, rather a heroine who, thanks to her talent and curiosity, manages to overcome all the obstacles that are presented to her. This, of course, the viewers appreciated, since they established it as the second most successful film at the box office of that year, with a raised $ 1,260,998,471.

One of the stills from ‘Beauty and the Beast’, by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. (Walt Disney Pictures)

At this point, it should be noted that the fortune of Emma Watson according to data from different US media, was estimated at 32 million dollars, before the last two installments of ‘Harry Potter’. After them, his fortune amounted to 60 million and with the triumph of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and so many other projects in which he participated, it is estimated at 80 million. To all this, we must add her foray into the fashion and beauty industry.

The actress has been refining her style as she has passed through different red carpets and this has earned her the title of ‘best dressed’ in numerous events. Thus, she is a great stylistic reference and has signed contracts as an ambassador for brands like Burberry or Lancôme. However, among his most important milestones in the textile industry is his commitment to the environment which, in addition to leading him to collaborate with different sustainable firms, made him, two years ago, a member of the board of directors of Kering (the group company that brings together brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent), such as president of the sustainability committee.

Emma Watson at the Golden Globes. (Reuters)

Beyond fashion, she has many other hobbies outside of show business that she has enjoyed since she was a child. The sport has been one of his great escape routes and, among his favorites, tennis, rounders (a British sport similar to baseball) and hockey. He also likes dancing, singing and speaking; the latter to such an extent that his speeches have penetrated very important personalities in society and have led him to meet with senior leaders such as Emmanuel Macron.

In the collective imagination there are, especially, his speechs on gender equality. Since 2014, Emma Watson has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, and it is for this reason that, in recent times, she has focused all her efforts on this position, leaving her acting career in the background. There are many initiatives in which she has participated, most of them linked to the feminist cause: she highlights the HeForShe campaign and has served as an ambassador for ‘Camfed International’, a movement to educate girls in rural Africa.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Emma Watson. (Reuters)

Activist, caring, intelligent, talented, with great taste for fashion … there are so many adjectives and skills that make up Emma Watson’s personality and have led her to do so many things at the same time that she seems to have had no time to look for her better half, but nothing more far from reality. His love life, although discreet, has not been without names from the world of acting, business, sports and other fields.

Regarding his love life, it is known that he had a relationship with the British actor Jay Barrymore, the interpreter Johnny Simmons and, even, he was related to the Spaniard Rafael Cebrián, son of Juan Luis Cebrián, former president of Prisa. Not surprisingly, his longest and most consolidated relationships would have taken place with boys he met in his university stage: Will adamowicz, with whom she was from 2011 to 2013, Oxford rugby player Matthew Janney, in 2014, and American businessman William “Mack” Knight with whom she dated from 2015 to 2017.

Emma Watson at Wimbledon in 2018 (Getty)

On the other hand, there are many who have fantasized about a possible love story between Emma Watson and her film partner in ‘Harry Potter’, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) or with actor Robert Pattinson with whom he also came to share scenes in the well-known saga. The latest news indicates that he has been dating a Californian entrepreneur named Leo Alexander Robinton for a couple of years, with whom he has been seen in different parts of the world wasting complicity.

Precisely, Leo has had a lot to do with the decision that the interpreter made earlier this year. The actress’s representatives sent a statement, last February, through ‘The Daily Mail’, where it was explained that Emma Watson would take a break from her role as an actress. As explained by the aforementioned media, then, among the reasons that would have prompted him to do so, would be the need to live his love story away from the media focus. to form a family.

At the moment, nothing is known about a possible pregnancy of the actress, what has allowed us to know through her Instagram account, in which she is not usually very active, is that during the confinement given by the coronavirus pandemic, took the opportunity to learn a new skill, by which feels absolutely empowered: be behind the camera. Thus, it is possible that, without at some point she decides to return to the cinema, she does it from the other side because, according to her own opinion, it is very exciting “to be able to tell your own story and that of other people. ”

At 31 years old, Emma Watson It seems to have no limits in what to learn and grow in different areas and it is evident that, although he considers that “he will never be part of something greater than Harry Potter” and he remembers that time and his character with great affection Hermione granger, it has turned the page and has reinvented itself like no one else.