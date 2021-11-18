The Leonids are here: step by step to see the meteor shower from Mexico

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This week, all astronomy lovers will be watching the partial lunar eclipse what will happen on friday November 19th, since it will be one of the longest of the century and the satellite will be seen of an intense red by the volcanic activity that has been registered in the island of La Palma, Spain. However, a little before, we will have another unmissable show: the Leonid Meteor Shower.

This phenomenon will reach its maximum activity in early morning on Wednesday, November 17. This means that under ideal conditions, with clear skies, up to 20 meteors can be seen per hour.

According to NASA, the Leonid fireballs are remnants that it has left behind. Comet 55P / Tempel-Tuttle, which takes about 33 years to go around the Sun.

Every time the Earth crosses the orbit of this celestial object, it encounters the dust and debris that detached from its core and remained floating in space. These collide with our atmosphere and become shooting stars that travel at about 71 kilometers per second.

Comets, like planets, revolve around the Sun, although in much more elongated and eccentric orbits. On their way they leave remnants of their nucleus. When the Earth in its journey around the Sun crosses the orbit of a comet, these debris interact with our atmosphere, producing a meteor shower, which, in the case of tonight, is called Leonidas”, Explained in a joint video the Quintana Roo Planetarium Network and the National Night of the Stars Committee.

This astronomical event owes its name to its radiant, the constellation Leo, which is the point in the sky from which meteors seem to fall. If you want to contemplate its shooting stars, we leave you here a simple step by step so that you can capture it from Mexico.

Step 1: date and time

The Leonids can be seen from November 6 to 30, but will reach their maximum intensity in the early morning of Wednesday 17 of this month, hours before dawn. The Quintana Roo Planetarium Network and the National Night of the Stars Committee recommend spotting it after midnight.

This time, the main problem will be the brightness of the Moon. The terrestrial satellite will be very close to its full phase – which will occur on December 19 -, so its glow could hinder the observation.

Due to this, the INAOE recommends contemplating the Leonids between four and six in the morning, since the Moon will hide around five o’clock and it will be easier to capture the flashes of shooting stars in the sky.

(Photo: EFE / Tatyana Zenkovich / File)



Step 2: the place

The choice of the place is very important to contemplate the maximum number of shooting stars possible. NASA recommends following the phenomenon from dark and clear skies, and avoiding cell phone light to get used to night vision.

“Ideal conditions include a dark location away from any light source, clear skies with no clouds or high fogs. An unobstructed view of a large expanse of the sky, and plenty of uninterrupted darkness to allow your eyes to adjust. Those of us who live in urban and suburban environments surrounded by light sources will probably not have much luck seeing these meteors, ”the space agency wrote on its website.

Remember that adapting your eyes to the dark is a process that takes about 45 minutes.

Step 3: where to look

It is not necessary to look in a specific direction to see the Leonids, as they will be observed throughout the sky. However, from Earth’s perspective all its meteors seem to come from the same point of origin: the constellation of Leo.

To capture them more easily, direct your gaze towards that grouping of stars. If you do not know how to locate it, you can use mobile applications such as SkySafari for Android or SkyView for IOS, which will help you find the location of the stars and constellations.

KEEP READING:

Partial lunar eclipse: why the satellite will look bright red

A lunar eclipse and three meteor showers: the astronomical events that can be seen from Mexico in November

The James Webb space telescope will be able to detect life in less than 3 days