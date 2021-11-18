The last time the Mexican National Team lost two games

The Mexican team live complicated moments in the Octagonal, corresponding to the eliminatory towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, because he lost the most important paper games of this classification, against his similar from United States and Canada.

After the two painful losses as a visitor, the

Selection of Mexico

had not lost in World Cup qualifiers since 2013, in the qualifying rounds for the World Cup Brazil 2014, that process was difficult and rocky, so much so that the Mexican team ended up qualifying for the tournament in Rio de Janeiro via playoffs.

Tata Martino justifies the defeat against the United States

On that occasion Jose Manuel de la Torre He was the coach of that Mexican team and lost to Honduras, a defeat that cost him the position of “Chepo”, since he no longer convinced him in his performance and results, but the tie continued and the next rival was USA in Columbus.

Luis Fernando Tena

he had to go to the remove to direct that party in the largest fort that has the box of the “Stars and Stripes”, Columbus; Ohio. A Mexican team in a state of emergency lost 2-0, a result that became a nightmare between Mexico and the United States, as the Aztec team fell several times by that marker.

Brazil 2014, a nightmare for the Mexican National Team

After these defeats, the Mexican Soccer Federation looked for the coach to save the ship and qualify them for Brazil 2014, the candidate was Victor Manuel Vucetich, the famous “King” Midas, multi-champion in the Liga BBVA MX With several teams, Monterrey and León, the coach was also the first option to lead the “Tricolor” after South Africa 2010, but “Vuce” rejected the offer for personal reasons.

From the hand of Vucetich, the Mexican National Team finished the tie with the rosary in hand, as it was very close to being out of the World Cup, it won with Panama, thanks to a goal from Raúl Jiménez and lost to Costa Rica on the last day of the Hexagonal, the combination of results led Mexico to the playoffs against New Zealand with an outstanding performance of

Oribe Peralta.

