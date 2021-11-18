The Jurassic Park franchise is back

The most famous franchise about dinosaurs is back. The story created by Michael Crichton, brought to the big screen for the first time by Steven Spielberg, returns to delight us with another of his plots, this time in the form of a video game. Under the name of Jurassic World Evolution 2, this new title takes the baton from Jurassic World Evolution, a game released a couple of years ago by Frontier.

What does this new title bring us?

With the first title, the video game company Frontier, we were introduced to management video games. In this case, we had the opportunity to manage our own tourist complex of attractions with various species of dinosaurs. Although at the beginning the game did not include a large catalog, it was augmented with updates in which new species were added, such as those that have been added in the various cinematic adventures.

The game Jurassic World Evolution 2 takes place after the story told in the 2018 JA Bayona tape, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. In this second installment, the game’s producers offer a more fun and complete option, as well as a more variety of dinosaurs if possible. In it we will begin trying to rescue the dinosaurs that roam free around the United States. Not only to protect civilization from them, but also these created beings from unknown dangers. As we see in this title, we must not only manage the most famous park in the world, but also take care of and conserve these animals.

A new game, and a movie

It was the director, Colin Trevorrow, who commented on his interest in shooting the tape on his social networks. Jurassic World Dominion is the title that the American-born screenwriter and director wanted to make for a long time. The new film, Jurassic World Dominion, has already been shot and edited and is preparing for its premiere in cinemas around the world in 2022. The third, and perhaps last, part of the saga of Jurassic world will be presented in June. As shown in various leaked images and teasers, dinosaurs have begun to spread their dominance around the world.

In this way, humanity will have to live with these prehistoric animals, invasive species that could retake the Earth. The film will again feature the cast of actors from the previous two films: Chris Pratt, BD Wong, and Bryce Dallas Howard. As well as with the participation of some of the actors of the Jurassic park Spielberg classic: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who will try to help the current characters to control the chaos in which the world finds itself.

There are still almost 8 months for us to enjoy this new installment of the saga in its film version. Being able to enjoy until then not only the previous installments, but also the available games. Without a doubt, a story that will never go out of style.