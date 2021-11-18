The importance of precision medicine to treat cancer – Health

Improve the effectiveness of treatments against Cancer and thus achieve that patients live longer and better.

(Read on: EMA endorses Ronapreve and Regkirona treatments for covid-19)

This is one of the main tasks of precision medicine, through which it is possible to detect the mutations in DNA of each tumor, which allows to guarantee the application of specific treatments for each patient, with a better response.

(Also: The efficacy of the Indian vaccine against covid-19 confirmed)

In recent years, innovation in cancer research has made great strides in Latin America.

The precision therapies -which can be applied to a wide range of diseases- they help to understand tumor cells and understand how the genetic code of cancer is made up, its size, how it grows and behaves and its mutations.

Progress in lung cancer is of special relevance: Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson pharmacist, has achieved in the United States the approval under supervision of the first bispecific antibody to treat this disease – developed with precision medicine -, which the company is also seeking to implant in Latin America.

(Also read: Johnson & Johnson Laboratory Announces Plan to Divide in Two)

“Before, when we talked about cancer, we would look at it under the microscope and say: ‘this tumor has some microscopic characteristics, the cells are of such size, such color,’ but later we began to learn in oncology that the behavior of this tumor is not necessarily related to these microscopic characteristics, but to some genetic characteristics “, tells Efe Rosemarie Gidekel, director of Medical Affairs for Janssen Oncology in Latin America.

As an example, Gidekel specifies how, in a scenario with two equal patients, men, of the same age, who both live in the same city and with tumors with exactly the same microscopic characteristics, one tumor will evolve one way and the other another.

“This is what precision medicine is for, to identify which are the molecular characteristics of each of these two tumors and then be able to offer them a different treatment”he adds.

The Lung Cancer Paradigm

This type of study allows the development of biotechnological treatments aimed at controlling the spread of cancer, more effective and less toxic, which leads to improving the quality of life with personalized indications, attending to the differences that distinguish each patient in terms of genetics, environment and lifestyle.

“We are working with precision medicine for breast, colon, lung cancer … In particular for lung cancer, today we have several molecules that target specific DNA mutations”says Gidekel, an oncologist for 20 years.

Two decades in which, as he acknowledges, the treatment of lung cancer patients has radically changed, the second most common globally: “Before they had a relatively short survival and the treatments they received were toxic, and today these patients live much longer time with less toxicity, “he clarifies. This type of cancer is, as he remarks, “one of the paradigms of how precision medicine completely changes the evolution of treatment, getting us closer and closer to health and away from disease”.

“In Latin America we have more or less 90,000 deaths per year from lung cancer. It is a lot. So this is what we are addressing, to be able to identify these patients early, to be able to diagnose these genetic mutations early and to be able to treat these patients early”Gidekel adds.



Approval is key in Latin America

In Latin America, around 80-85% of the more than 97,000 cases of lung cancer detected in 2020 correspond to the type known as non-small cell (NSCLC), the most common and deadly, which is distributed more slowly and less aggressive than that of small cells.

It is estimated that NSCLC – which has a 5-year survival rate of less than 5% – may be due to a variety of mutations and generally does not produce symptoms during its early stages, but rather appears when the disease is advanced.

(We recommend you read: Batteries! These are the symptoms of dengue so that you detect it early)

In late 2020, Janssen submitted an application in the US to approve a first bispecific antibody for adults with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have certain mutations, indicated for cases where the disease has progressed during or after platinum-based chemotherapy treatment.

And last summer it was approved under supervision as a breakthrough therapy. Last September, the Brazilian health authorities approved the product, making Brazil the second country in the world to obtain its authorization.

More Health news

-Studies reveal that 38 million children use tobacco

-The EMA studies a possible European license for the Novavax vaccine