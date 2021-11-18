The goalkeeper of the Iran national team, accused of being a man, speaks out and threatens to sue Jordan

Zohreh Koudaei has previously faced questions about her gender and has been the victim of harassment due to her appearance and physical features.

Zohreh Koudaei, goalkeeper for the Iranian soccer team, has reacted to recent accusations by Jordan, in which they question his gender and claim that he is a man.

“I will file a lawsuit against the Jordanian Football Association. I’m a woman. This is intimidation, “the player said in statements quoted by the Turkish daily Hurriyet.

His words respond to a letter released publicly – dated November 5 – last Sunday by the president of the Jordanian Football Association (AFJ), Ali al Hussein, in which the Asian Football Confederation ( AFC) a “gender verification” of Koudaei, indicating that it could be a man posing as a woman.

The AFJ’s request dates back to the match between the two teams on September 25, which ended with Iran’s victory 4-2 on penalties, in which Koudaei saved two shots. That result allowed the Iranian squad to qualify for the first time in their history for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, to be played next year in India.

According to the Al Arabiya channel, Zohreh has previously faced questions about her gender and has defended herself in the Iranian media. He has also expressed sadness for the harassment of which you have been a victim due to their appearance and physical features.

The 32-year-old Koudaei has represented his country’s national team on numerous occasions and has worn the jersey for several local clubs, including Zob Ahan FC. This Wednesday, Saeid Azari, former executive director of said team, defended the player, calling her “heroin” and criticized the “attacks and insults” to which she has been subjected in recent days.

The goalkeeper has received widespread support from her country. The coach of the Iranian team, Maryam Irandoost, spoke shortly after the AFJ letter was known, denied the accusations and maintained that these incriminations were “excuses for not accepting defeat”.

Regarding the controversy over the player’s gender, Irandoost argued that “the medical staff has carefully examined each member of the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard.”