‘The French Chronicle’, a tribute to the written word from the big screen

The love for France, French cinema and journalism are the key elements that filmmaker Wes Anderson sought to highlight in his new film, The French Chronicle (The French Dispatch, 2021), which opens today in national cinemas. The film pays tribute to the New York magazine The New Yorker, a reading that Anderson was passionate about, as well as his years of visits to France, the place where he fell most in love with cinema.

Describing the film is not an easy task, unlike many other audiovisual works that have come out throughout this year, some of comedy, superheroes or family that focus on values, good social manners or introspective learning. But, The French Chronicle is not like that. It’s a conglomeration of fast-paced scenes, fleeting conversations, and captivating camera movements that drag concentration into new focus, each one not lasting long enough to create deep reflection in that moment.

Featuring a cast of big names, the film features: Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinston, Léa Seydoux, Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Lena Khoudri, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica Houston, Kate Winslet, among others.

The story was written by Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness and Wes Anderson, who dissect Anderson’s memories and the reality of a revolutionary, artistic, long-lived and unexpected France.

Through three main acts, the story narrates the independent events of Moses Rosenthal (Benicio Del Toro), a convict sentenced for murder who becomes one of the “leading painters of the century” by beginning to paint his muse, lover and cell guard, Simone (Léa Seydoux). In the course of his biography – told in an intense and comical way by Swinton – it is then known who will be his spokesman in life outside prison, Julián Cadazio (Adrien Brody).

“There is not a character in the film who is so similar to his model as to be indistinguishable, although they do take small parts of all these people”

WES ANDERSON,

FILMMAKER

In the second story we focus on a single journalist (or spinster, as she refuses to call herself, but the rest the label), Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand) who falls in the revolution among students in the French city Ennui-sur-Blasé, where Zeffirelli (Timothée Chalamet), a young revolutionary poet, acts as a leader and who must learn that every war has its experiences and consequences.

In the third act, perhaps the most complex of the film, a gastronomic journalist, Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), is shown who enters the bowels of a police station, where he tries to write the profile of a Legendary chef named Nescaffier (Steve Park) who works his magic in the police department kitchen. Each story is told in its own style, with Anderson using animation, graphics, still life, visual puns, and gags, all tied together by the thread of Alexandre Desplat’s score and Anderson’s purposeful sense of mission.

In an interview with La Estrella de Panamá, Anderson pointed out that “all the writers in history have their models”, but would say that “there is not a character in the film that is so similar to their model as to be indistinguishable, although they do take small parts of all these people ”.

Along with these writers you have the editors who inspired Arthur Howitzer, Jr .: Harold Ross, the founder of The New Yorker, and William Shawn, who succeeded him. The film arises from them, and from EB White. There are also other voices from The New Yorker that served as inspiration, although I don’t particularly know his work, “he emphasized,” one of them is St. Clair McKelway, I think I read a single article by him once, but I know him more as a character. of books about The New Yorker, than as someone who was there. There are so many characters and people who became legends in this strange little magazine. “

Angoulême was the place where the film was shot, a city of just over a thousand inhabitants, all partners in the production as extras or assistants in the making of the film. After an intense search for locations, Anderson, production designer Adam Stockhausen and producer Jeremy Dawson pointed to the city of “epoch” as the one to develop all the stories in The French Chronicle. “It is a city built on different levels; it is very special to shoot in a place that has depth, where there is always something behind you. The different layers give you a frame in the background, and it gives you more possibilities in the staging. There is something that immediately captivates you in a city with stairs and alleys that descend … “, said the director.

RATING THE STAR:

5.0 / 5.0 stars

“The French Chronicle” is a fast, interesting and complex journey, which needs several looks, as it has several perspectives. His narrative invites you to want to know more, music and photography transport you to Anderson’s nostalgic France; and, like few films, it presents a combo of defined stories, with no room for confusion ”.

A challenge to the viewer

Beyond not being able to explain the film to those who have not seen it (that is why they are encouraged to see it), Anderson’s challenge was to create diverse characters that felt real, identifiable and attractive on the big screen, using the real lives of those who embody, even with fictitious names.

The director listed the references for the characters, who arise from taking The New Yorker as the focus of the film; In addition, it highlights magazine writers as the insignia of the different characters. “Tilda Swinton plays a character named JKL Berensen, who is not exactly a person from The New Yorker, but the person she’s inspired by gave lectures at the Metropolitan Museum,” Anderson emphasized in the interview.

Frances McDormand plays a woman named Lucinda Krementz. His character was based on the writer Mavis Gallant, one of the director’s favorites. “I was a French resident and lived in my neighborhood in Paris. Somehow, I always felt a connection to her, and I’ve long felt that Frances McDormand could embody her. There is also something about the character of another writer, Lillian Ross, who was a friend of mine for years. And Janet Flanner, who wrote about Paris for The New Yorker under the pseudonym “Genêt,” commented.

Roebuck Wright, the character played by Jeffrey Wright in the film, was born to a writer named AJ Liebling, who used to write about food but also wrote about France. “He loved traveling to France; he had been there for the first time when he was very young and he always came back. He was there during the war; the story is that he escaped from his father and went to France, and then he tricked his father into letting him stay, “said Anderson, in addition to pointing to James Baldwin and Tennessee Williams as inspirations.

On the other hand, the founder of the magazine, Arthur Howitzer, Jr. – who parallels the real founder of The New Yorker, Harold Ross, and William Shawn, who succeeded him – was also taken with parts of the writer EB White.

Anderson shows us his nostalgia for objects and times that even precede him. It’s strange that such a crowded, dazzling, and visually insistent film leaves so much room for free association, but Anderson’s work does.