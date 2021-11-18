The film ‘The Iron Lady’ closes the film series ‘Women who changed history’, at the Telde House-Museum | Culture

TELDEACTUALIDAD / Telde

The movie The woman of iron, which recounts the life of British politician Margaret Hilda Thatcher, closes the film series Women who changed history from the León House-Museum and Telde Castle. The projection of this last film, of the seven scheduled, is this Thursday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Admission to attend this activity is free, with limited capacity, prior registration by e-mail leonycastillo@grancanaria.com or by phone 928 691 377. In this cycle, carried out by the aforementioned museum center dependent on the Council of Culture of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria with the collaboration of the Vertigo Film Association and under the direction of Ana Méndez, different cinematographic films have been offered since last February that relate the lives of women who have starred in relevant events throughout history.

Among these women, the United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Eva Perón, Rigoberta Menchú, María Antonieta, Catalina la Grande and Elizabeth I of England were protagonists of films, and this time it is Margaret Thatcher’s turn.

The woman of iron is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and premiered in 2011. The cast features top-notch figures such as Meryl Streep, accompanied by Jim Broadbent, Anthony Head, Richard E. Grant, and Alexandra Roach.

This film makes a biographical account of the life of this woman, of humble origin, who was able to break down all the barriers that sex and social class represent to become a powerful political leader in a world dominated by men.

The story is about power and the high price that is sometimes paid for it, focusing on key moments in her political career, such as her first years in the Conservative party and her arrival in parliament in 1959, her appointment as Prime Minister in 1979. , the Falklands War in 1982 and other moments, until his resignation in 1990.

The film garnered numerous awards, including two Oscars, for Best Actress for Meryl Streep, and for Best Makeup, as well as a Golden Globe for Streep as well. To these are added the awards from the Bafta Awards and the New York Critics Circle, and several nominations, especially for the lead actress, from different international associations and institutions.